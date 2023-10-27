Putin is using a new massive table to keep his distance from officials — and it's just as ridiculous as the original

Religious leaders in Moscow were given the extra-large table treatment this week.

Footage shows them meeting with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin around a rectangular table.

Putin is conscious of germs and likes to keep his distance from people, reports have speculated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed a new massive table to keep his distance from his officials — and it's just as ridiculous as the others.

The president met with representatives of Russia's religious associations in the Kremlin's St Catherine Hall this week, according to his office.

Footage released of the meeting shows Putin sitting on one side of a white rectangular table, while the officials are bunched together on the other side.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, 2022. Russian Presidential Office/Reuters

It didn't take long for the footage to make the rounds on social media, with most people making fun of it.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine's internal affairs minister, tweeted a photo of the table alongside the caption: His position at the table says a lot. (Does the table look like a pool to you?)"

A social media user on Reddit said the table presented a "fantastic sushi train opportunity."

Russian leader Vladimir Putin was spotted in official photos seated at one end of a ridiculously huge table, along with the heads of state of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan. Office of the President of Russia

Putin's other comical tables have previously captured global attention.

In June last year, he was seen with fellow heads of state at a massive table in Turkmenistan. He previously met with French President Emmanuel Macron in February at a 13-foot-long table in Moscow.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin became obsessed over his health and safety.

