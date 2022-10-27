Putin’s Valdai speech “a rehearsal for defense at Hague,” Latvian FM says

On Thursday, October 27, Putin made another pseudo-historical and manic speech

Rinkevičs was commenting of Putin’s assertion that the West – as opposed to Russia – was to blame for the war in Ukraine.

"It's almost like rehearsing a defense speech at the International Tribunal in The Hague or Nuremberg," Rinkevičs said.

On Oct. 27, Putin delivered foreign policy-focused speech, where he attempted to paint Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as a valiant effort to do away with “the unjust neo-liberal world order.”

