Putin Should Be Very Worried About Ukraine’s New Kamikaze Drone

Marcel Plichta
·4 min read
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Twitter

The war in Ukraine is no stranger to drones, but the kamikaze drone strike on the Russian city of Rostov last week marked the beginning of a whole chapter in drone warfare. A small ramshackle Ukrainian drone with a tiny warhead flew across the heavily defended front line and smashed into an oil refinery in Russia on June 22, causing a large fire. Given how cheap it is to make a drone, and its successful evasion of Russian air defenses, Russian officials might soon have to worry about defending oil facilities, supply depots, and military installations deep in Russian territory.

Long-range kamikaze drones are a new threat to Russia. Most observers of the conflict in Ukraine are familiar with the Switchblade drones provided by the U.S., but these have a relatively short range and require operators to direct it onto a target. Kamikaze drones like the one used in the Rostov attack can go hundreds of miles without the need for an operator, and are small enough to slip by much of Russia’s air defense, which is designed to detect and engage fighter jets and missiles. With the use of GPS and inertial guidance systems, a Ukrainian operator would simply need to give the drone a point on the map before sending it on its way.

For Russia, the biggest concern is that Ukraine can make these cheaply and easily. Press reports claim the drone used in the Rostov attack was produced by Ukraine or a was model available on the internet for less than $10,000. Airframes, engines, and guidance systems could all be bought commercially and assembled without too much technical expertise. The payloads are likely small and the drone can’t re-adjust if the coordinates are wrong, but it costs a fraction of its American and Turkish-made counterparts and can do millions of dollars in damage if it hits a fuel tank or sets fire to a docked naval vessel. Depending on the final unit cost, Ukrainian drones could conceivably be cheaper than the missiles Russia would use to shoot them down.

A Dire Warning: Putin Could Invade Europe Within a Year

For Ukraine, long-range Kamikaze drones fill a capability gap. Ukraine needs to use one of its few remaining ballistic missiles or risk a million-dollar drone like a TB2 Bayraktar to achieve the same level of damage from the front lines. President Joe Biden is famously reticent about providing Ukraine with missiles that can strike Russian territory out of a fear of escalation. The U.S. has offered MQ-1C Grey Eagle drones, but Ukrainian officials are reportedly nervous about accepting them on the basis that such a high-profile weapon might be shot down quickly if used near the front lines.

Ukraine would not be the first actor to use Kamikaze drones to coerce stronger power. In Yemen, the Iran-supported Houthis have been successfully using similar types of drones for years. Saudi Arabia and the UAE field more sophisticated air defense systems than Russia to cover a smaller front, but it doesn’t seem to be enough. In 2019, a single attack on Saudi oil processing facilities by Kamikaze drones halved Saudi oil production overnight. The Houthis even tried to ram a Patriot radar on one occasion, which would have blinded the entire battery. The attacks are such a concern for the Gulf states that limiting the use of drones is reportedly a major point of contention in ongoing peace talks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis.

Dad Says Botched U.S. Drone Strike Could Now Cost Him His Legs

The prospect of a coercive drone war like the one in Yemen is vexing for Moscow. Should Ukraine start buying or producing Kamikaze drones en masse, Kyiv would be able to launch dozens of attacks on military targets across Russian-occupied Ukraine—and Russia itself—without external help. With modern commercial satellite technology, any Russian port, power plant, or supply depot in a vast radius becomes a potential target if Ukraine chooses to escalate. Faced with this threat, Putin would have to decide between keeping his air defense at the front line to support military operations, or to move some air defense systems back to protect sensitive locations across western Russia. Even if they do the latter, the drone is so cheap to make that Kyiv could send swarms of them to overwhelm Russian air defenses.

At the moment, kamikaze drones are causing Russia and Saudi Arabia a headache, but U.S. and European policymakers should take note as well. Given the ease with which they can be produced and the scope of the damage they have caused, it might not be long before every irregular conflict sees the weaker side building a rudimentary drone fleet of their own.

For some, the future of drone warfare is not some sophisticated array of networked drones receiving directions from artificial intelligence, but a series of cheap Hail Marys that just need to get lucky once.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Russian forces withdraw from Black Sea's strategic Snake Island

    KYIV (Reuters) -Russian forces have withdrawn from Ukraine's Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea, Russia's defence ministry and Ukraine's president's office said on Thursday. Russia's defence ministry confirmed Russian troops had withdrawn from Snake Island, calling it a "goodwill gesture" and saying the troops had fulfilled the tasks assigned to them.

  • Russia says it has pulled troops from Black Sea island in ‘goodwill gesture’

    Ukraine and the West have accused Russian of blockading Ukrainian ports to prevent the exports of grain, contributing to the global food crisis.

  • Putin states that war goals have not changed, but tactics may be different

    Kateryna Tyshchenko - Wednesday, 29 June, 2022, 23:28 Russian president Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's goals against Ukraine have not changed, but "the tactics may be different." Source: Putin's statement, reported by Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency RIA Novosti and Russian news agency Interfax Details: Asked whether the goals of Russia's so-called "special operation" against Ukraine have changed, the Russian president said that "nothing has changed," but the tactics may be different

  • Ukraine Latest: Russian Troops Withdrawn From Key Island Base

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia confirmed it withdrew troops from a strategically important island in the Black Sea, after Ukraine said they were forced to leave by its missile and artillery strikes.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of Sta

  • Formula 1 Supremo Bernie Ecclestone Says He Would “Take A Bullet” For Vladimir Putin, Criticizes Volodymyr Zelensky & U.S. Intervention

    Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has said he would “take a bullet” for Vladimir Putin and called the Russian leader a “first class person,” while criticizing Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. intervention. Speaking on ITV’s Good Morning Britain earlier, the 91-year-old former CEO of the Formula One Group, who has previously spent time with […]

  • Putin: Western leaders would look 'disgusting' topless

    Russian President Vladimir Putin shot back at Western leaders who mocked his athletic exploits, saying they would look “disgusting” if they tried to emulate his bare-torso appearances. Putin made the comment during a visit to Turkmenistan early Thursday when asked about Western leaders joking about him at the G7 summit. As they sat down for talks, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson jested that G7 leaders could take their clothes off to "show that we’re tougher than Putin” amid Russia-West tensions over Moscow's military action in Ukraine.

  • European court tells Russia to ensure two Britons do not face death penalty

    LONDON (Reuters) -The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said on Thursday it had issued an order to Russia to ensure that two Britons captured after fighting for Ukraine do not face the death penalty. Earlier this month, a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in eastern Ukraine sentenced British citizens Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner to death, accusing them of "mercenary activities".

  • A US-backed global task force says it has frozen more than $330 billion of assets from Russian oligarchs and the country's central bank in 100 days

    Yachts seized include the Amadea, a $300 million vessel linked to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, and the $90 million Tango.

  • The Security Service of Ukraine: Russian secret services attempt to hack the Ukrainian national joint televised newscast

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 28 JUNE 2022, 15:04 Cybersecurity experts of the Security Service of Ukraine have detected and blocked the attempts by the Russian secret services to hack the electronic systems of Ukrainian television channels.

  • Kosovars fume at new delay in accessing EU visa-free travel

    The European Union's delay in allowing visa-free travel for the people of Kosovo has spread dismay and resentment in the continent's newest state, and one Pristina businessman has retaliated by hitting EU officials where it hurts — the stomach. Mama's restaurant owner Shpetim Pevqeli, 50, who has catered for more than a decade to employees at the EU's rule of law mission headquarters across the road, put up a sign Tuesday reading: “Protest, no entry, for EU citizens without visa.” While that may seem no more than a stunt, frustration among Kosovars over the delay in getting into the 27-nation bloc's so-called Schengen visa-free travel area is real.

  • Ukrainian military wipe out Russian saboteur group near Zaporizhzhya

    The Ukrainian military has eliminated a sabotage and reconnaissance group of Russian invaders – largely made up of convicted criminals – behind Ukrainian lines near Zaporizhzhya, the press service of the regional military administration reported on June 28.

  • Putin rejects Johnson's claim a woman wouldn't have invaded Ukraine

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday rejected British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's charge that if he were a woman he would not have invaded Ukraine. Speaking at a news conference in the early hours of Thursday during a visit to Turkmenistan, Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal of Johnson's theory. Johnson on Wednesday dubbed Putin's decision to launch what Moscow calls a "special military operation" against Ukraine a "perfect example of toxic masculinity" and mocked Putin's macho posturing.

  • US Hypersonic Missile Fails in Test in Fresh Setback for Program

    (Bloomberg) -- A flight test of a hypersonic missile system in Hawaii ended in failure due to a problem that took place after ignition, the Department of Defense said, delivering a fresh blow to a program that has suffered stumbles.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidDisquiet Over the Hou

  • Fire kills 51 after apparent riot attempt at Colombia prison

    A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 51 people and injured more than 20 others, authorities said Tuesday. The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it's not clear if all of the dead were prisoners. Ruiz added that more than 20 inmates were being treated for injuries in hospital, and said that two prison guards sustained minor injuries.

  • Bulgaria's Socialists say they will not back another Petkov-led government

    The Socialists' position could bring the European Union and NATO member state closer in the autumn to holding fresh elections, the fourth since April 2021. The Russia-friendly Socialists called the expulsion of the diplomats over suspected espionage unacceptable. "We are putting on hold any talks with the PP party for forming a new government," Socialist leader and outgoing deputy premier Kornelia Ninova said.

  • Russian troops trying to prevent Ukrainian army from conducting counter-offensive in south

    Invading Russian forces are trying to prevent the Ukrainian troops from conducting counteroffensive actions in Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts, Ukraine's General Staff said in a Facebook post on June 28.

  • The war in Ukraine is no longer shocking the wheat market

    When Russia invaded Ukraine in late February, wheat prices, which were already high because of pandemic-related supply chain shortages and severe weather, surged due to the anticipated cutoff to the global wheat supply. “Wheat has broken down to levels not seen since the very beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” said Jake Hanley, a managing director at Teucrium, an agricultural investment firm. Millions of tonnes of wheat and other grains are stuck in Ukrainian ports due to Russian forces either blockading or occupying them.

  • Russian Ministry of Defense ‘predicts’ chemical attack on Odesa Oblast

    Russia has accused Ukraine of preparing to use chemical weapons on its own civilians – a propaganda trick the Kremlin has used before in Syria.

  • UK sanctions Russia's 'second richest' man, an oligarch known as 'Nickel King,' over Ukraine war

    Vladimir Potanin, a mining tycoon and close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, was targeted in the UK's latest round of sanctions.

  • 'No one wants to risk getting trapped': In war, dangers multiply for Ukraine's miners

    Relentless Russian artillery barrages have battered Ukraine's powerful coal industry and endangered miners working underground. "No one wants to risk getting trapped down there," said one.