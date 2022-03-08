Putin views Ukraine conflict as a war 'he cannot afford to lose,' U.S. official says

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brigid Kennedy, Staff Writer
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to unfold, CIA Director William Burns predicted during a congressional hearing that onlookers can expect an "ugly next few weeks."

"I think [Russian President Vladimir Putin] is angry and frustrated right now," Burns told the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday. "He's likely to try to grind down the Ukrainian military with no regard for civilian casualties."

That said, Burns later noted he and other CIA analysts are "absolutely convinced" the Ukrainians will continue to resist Russia "fiercely and effectively."

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines also told the committee that Putin "feels aggrieved the West does not give him proper deference and perceives this as a war he cannot afford to lose."

Though the Russian president likely expected a certain degree of sanctions before beginning the Moscow-led invasion, Haines said, "[w]e judge that he did not anticipate either the degree to which the United States and its allies and partners would take steps to undermine his capacity to mitigate Western actions, or the pullback from Russia initiated by non-state actors in the private sector."

"Nevertheless, our analysts assessed that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks and instead may escalate, essentially doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament and neutrality," she continued.

At least 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began.

You may also like

Former Russian foreign minister lays out 3 key false things Putin believed before invading Ukraine

How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine

Thank God Donald Trump isn't president right now

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite imagery shows new construction at North Korea's nuclear test site

    Construction has been observed at North Korea's nuclear testing site for the first time since 2018, according to satellite imagery taken on Friday.The James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) said in a report that it had observed early signs of activity at the Punggye-ri site in North Korea, including the construction of a new building, the repair of another and some lumber and sawdust, according to Reuters."The construction and...

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:U.S. estimates 2,000 to 4,000 Russian troops killed in Ukraine warBiden on Russian oil import ban: "We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war"NATO chief: Russian forces may be targeting evacuating civilians in UkraineEU floats plan to ditch Russian energy — fastShell vows complete break with RussiaEarly signs of Russian pullback in real estateRussia turns to the renminbiGet market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Beijing is re-writing the Ukraine na

  • War in Ukraine: West hits Russia with oil bans and gas curbs

    The US bans Russian oil, targeting the Russian economy's "main artery" over its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Russia threatens Europe's natural gas

    A top Russian official on Monday threatened to withhold the natural gas it supplies to Europe in response to Western actions seeking to punish the country over its invasion of Ukraine.News outlets quoted Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak as threatening the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline, which sends natural gas to the continent. "We have every right to take a matching decision and impose an embargo on gas pumping through the Nord Stream...

  • The US and UK will pursue Russian oil sanctions without Europe

    Both the US and UK will ban Russian oil in response to the war in Ukraine, the countries’ leaders announced today (March 8). The countries are moving forward on sanctions without Europe, which is more heavily dependent on Russia for energy. “Many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us,” US president Joe Biden said on a speech today.

  • Uniqlo defends decision to stay open in Russia

    The parent company of Japanese casualwear giant Uniqlo on Monday defended a decision to keep Russian stores open even as rivals Zara and H&M suspend operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

  • UN human rights chief to visit China in May

    UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said Monday she will visit China, including the Xinjiang region, in May.Why it matters: For years, Beijing has blocked visits by Bachelet and her predecessors. If the trip goes ahead, Bachelet would be the first U.N. high commissioner for human rights to visit China in 22 years, the New York Times notes.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCatch up quick: China has been criticized by world lead

  • US Paralympic gold medalist 'proudest to say I am Ukrainian'

    A Paralympian honored her Ukrainian roots before winning Team U.S.A. its first gold medal in the Beijing Games.Oksana Masters took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on the current situation in Ukraine, writing that her "Ukrainian heart" makes her a "fighter.""I have always been so proud to be Ukrainian, felt so much pride at the sight of the Ukrainian flag, and now more than ever, I am the proudest to say I am Ukrainian," she wrote. "My mom...

  • UN denies it asked staff to avoid describing Russia action in Ukraine as war, invasion

    The United Nations (U.N.) is denying that it asked employees to avoid using the words "invasion" or "war" to describe Russia's military action in Ukraine. "There is a mistaken impression that UN staff were told to avoid using certain words to describe the situation in Ukraine," a UN spokesperson told The Hill in a series of emails. "It is simply not the case that staff have been instructed not to use words like 'war' and 'invasion' to describe...

  • Senators seek to freeze Russian gold reserves

    A bipartisan group of senators offered legislation on Tuesday to freeze Russia's gold reserves, arguing the move would make it more difficult for Moscow to avoid the pain from international sanctions imposed over the country's invasion of Ukraine."The free world's sanctions are devastating Russia's economy - and as long as Putin continues his unprovoked and horrific invasion of Ukraine, we must keep up the pressure," Sen. Angus King (I-Maine)...

  • McDonald's closes all stores in Russia

    McDonald's is temporarily closing all stores in Russia over strongman Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the chain announced Tuesday.State of play: McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski said the company will continue to pay its 62,000 Russian employees, but added that "it’s impossible to predict when we might be able to reopen our restaurants in Russia."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Kempczinski said McDonald's has been experiencing supply cha

  • Get $50 Nintendo eShop gift card for 10% off ahead of Mario Day at Amazon

    Shop for top-rated video games to download with this Nintendo eShop gift card on sale at Amazon for 10% off right now.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine increasing costs of gas, groceries in U.S.

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine is increasing the cost of gas and daily goods in the U.S. Experts explain what grocery items could also start to go up in price as the conflict continues. Carter Evans reports.

  • BNP Paribas Open men's storylines: Unbeatable Nadal and possible Canadian breakthrough

    Indian Wells hot topics: Rafael Nadal is unbeaten; Daniil Medvedev the new No. 1; U.S., Canadan seeking breakthroughs; and the next Nadal emerging

  • Peta Murgatroyd ‘forever grateful’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy was able to leave Ukraine

    Former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Chmerkovskiy left Ukraine one week after Russia began its invasion.

  • Ukraine Expert Alexander Vindman Humiliates Marjorie Taylor Greene With Brutal Fact Check

    The Republican member of Congress attempted to blame Russia's invasion of Ukraine on President Joe Biden, prompting a fiery Twitter exchange.

  • A Russian oligarch whose $120 million superyacht was seized in France reportedly told the captain to sail to Turkey as fast as possible after being sanctioned

    French authorities tied Igor Sechin's superyacht down with steel-rope slings so it couldn't leave the port, a customs officer told the WSJ.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Ridiculed For Hot Take On Ukraine And Guns

    Twitter users taunted the extremist Colorado Republican over her “profound gem” of a post.

  • Russian Officer Complains About Dead General and Comms Meltdown in Intercepted Call

    Irina Rybakova/Press service of the Ukrainian ground forces/ReutersThe Ukrainian defense ministry has released audio from a call that it claims captured two Russian officers lamenting the death of a top general and the collapse of its secure communications network in Ukraine.In the call—which has been verified by Bellingcat, the fact-checking group known for exposing Kremlin misinformation—two purported Russian FSB officers are heard discussing the death of a general killed in fighting near Khar

  • Ukraine's Zelensky says he has 'cooled' on joining NATO and is open to discussions about control of Russian-backed separatist regions

    Zelensky's comments about NATO and the future status of the separatist regions are possible openings for peace talks with Russia.