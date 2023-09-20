Putin to visit China in October

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is set to visit China in October to take part in the Belt and Road forum, known within China as the One Belt One Road.

Details: Vladimir Putin met with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Head of the Office of the CPC Central Committee Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, in the Konstantinovsky Palace (St. Petersburg, Russia).

Putin invited Wang Yi to Russia.

Quote from Putin: "I was delighted to accept the invitation of the President of the People's Republic of China to visit China in October this year as part of a major event to promote President Xi Jinping's idea, which already has an international brand – One Belt, One Road. This is fully in line with our interests.

We are integrating both our ideas about creating a large Eurasian space and the ideas of our Chinese friends within the framework of the One Belt, One Road program. And we are acting quite synchronously."

VLADIMIR PUTIN MEETS WITH WANG YI

