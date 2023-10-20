Putin visits military headquarters in Rostov at night

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin arrived in Rostov-on-Don at night, visited the military headquarters and heard a report by Valery Gerasimov , Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, about the situation on the Ukrainian front.

Source: journalists from Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet RIA Novosti on RIA_Kremlinpool’s Telegram channel

Details: According to the short video that was posted, Putin arrived late in the evening and was met by Gerasimov.

RIA_Kremlinpool said the Russian president visited the headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces. The Chief of the General Staff updated Putin on the latest "gains" in the war. As Gerasimov said, the joint grouping of Russian troops is performing its tasks "according to the plan" of the so-called special military operation [the Russian definition of the war in Ukraine – ed.].

Putin also spoke with other senior officials from the Defence Ministry.

"Greetings to all the commanders. All the best," journalists quoted Putin as saying.

Background:

On 17-18 October, Vladimir Putin visited China and on Wednesday he spoke at the third Belt and Road International Forum and held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Following his meeting with Xi Jinping in Beijing, Putin was filmed surrounded by officers carrying a "nuclear briefcase".

