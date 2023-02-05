Putin vowed not to kill Zelenskyy, former Israeli PM Bennett says

4
·1 min read
Naftali Bennett
Naftali Bennett

Bennett and Putin met in Moscow in March 2022, shortly after Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine began.

Read also: Ukraine and Israel refute claims that PM Bennett urged Zelensky to surrender

According to the former Israeli PM, he asked Putin whether he had planned to assassinate the Ukrainian president.

"He said ‘I won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ I then said to him ‘I have to understand that you’re giving me your word that you won’t kill Zelenskyy.’ He said ‘I’m not going to kill Zelenskyy," Bennett stated.

Read also: Putin may have overestimated Russian military’s own capabilities to capture Donbas by March — ISW

The ex-prime minister noted that he had relayed this pledge to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba reacted to Bennett's words, noting that the Russian dictator does not keep his word.

Read also: Putin likely wants to encircle Ukraine, Polish PM says

“In the past, Putin has made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, yet he has done all of these things," the Ukrainian diplomat wrote on Twitter.

“Do not be fooled: he is an expert liar. Every time he has promised not to do something, it has been exactly part of his plan.”

Read also: Zelenskyy administration “furious” with U.S. underestimation of Ukrainian capability, writes Politico

In January, the Independent reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had survived more than 12 assassination attempts since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The journalists noted that at least two of them were successfully prevented thanks to U.S. intelligence.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

