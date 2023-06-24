Putin vows to brutally punish 'traitor' Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries

President Vladimir Putin makes a statement in Moscow on Saturday

Vladimir Putin has promised to “brutally” punish Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner mercenaries for launching an armed rebellion.

In his first speech since Mr Prigozhin declared an attack on the Russian military on Friday evening, Mr Putin said that he had ordered his security services to capture the “traitors”.

“Anyone who consciously goes along the path of betrayal, who is prepared for armed mutiny, and takes the course of blackmail and terrorist actions, will receive an inevitable punishment,” he said.

Mr Putin avoided mentioning Mr Prigozhin by name in his 6-minute speech in the Kremlin and instead appealed directly to his armed forces and ordinary Russians not to back the rebels who have “betrayed” Russia.

‘Crucial, tragic, unrepeatable mistake’

“Those who have been pulled into the crime, I’m asking you not to make this crucial, tragic, unrepeatable mistake,” he said.

“Make the right choice and stop participating in criminal actions.”

Mr Putin’s video address was delivered at 11am local time, around 12 hours after Mr Prigozhin, the formerly loyal leader of his Wagner mercenary unit, had declared a rebellion against the Russian military high command.

Mr Prigozhin was later filmed in central Rostov, a city in southern Russia that the Russian military has used as a command centre for its invasion of Ukraine. He said that his forces had captured key strategic and military sites and would march on Moscow.

Wagner fighters atop of a tank in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, on Saturday

A visibly tired and shaken Mr Putin said in his video that it was a “complicated situation” around Rostov but that he had ordered his security services to recapture sites lost to the rebels.

“As President of Russia and the Supreme Commander, as a citizen of Russia, I will do everything to defend the country, protect the Constitution, lives and safety, liberty of our citizens,” he said.

Mr Putin has invoked Russians’ sense of history and place in the world to push his invasion of Ukraine since February 2022, framing it as an existential fight for survival, and he used similar language during his video speech against the rebels.

“We fight for the lives and security of our people. For our sovereignty and independence,” he said. “The right to remain as Russia, a state with a 1,000 years of history.”

‘Rebels are weakening’

In his speech, Mr Putin also said that Mr Prigozhin and his rebels were weakening Russia and that Nato and the government in Kyiv would applaud the rebellion because it hurts Russia’s ability to wage war in Ukraine.

“Our external enemies are using any arguments to undermine us from within,” he said.

“Thus, actions splitting our unity is a betrayal of our people, our combat brothers who fight now at the frontline. It’s a dagger in the back of our country and our people.”

Ukraine launched its much-vaunted counter-offensive earlier this month, pressuring Russian units along its frontline in Ukraine. Reports from Ukraine have said that these attacks intensified after Mr Prigozhin launched his rebellion.

