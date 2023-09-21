Putin wanted to destroy many countries but now he's forced to humiliate himself − Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Russian dictator Vladimir Putin had planned to destroy many European countries, but having met strong resistance from Ukraine, he is now forced to humiliate himself by seeking support from North Korea and Iran.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Putin's list [of countries to destroy – ed.] was long. Just recently. After Ukraine, if we fell, half of Europe would be at danger of Moscow's sphere of influence. But American investments in Ukrainian security and global protection of freedom is working. One hundred percent. Every cent.

Now, Putin’s list of goals is different. Instead of dictating terms to America, Europe and the whole free world, Putin is forced to humiliate himself by personally entertaining a delegation from Pyongyang and trying to find favour with Tehran. This is his clear weakness."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukrainian soldiers are fighting in the same way that US President Abraham Lincoln urged General Grant once.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "President Lincoln’s words (the words "Hold on with a bulldog grip, and chew and choke as much as possible" from Lincoln's telegram to Grant during the Civil War – ed.) reflect exactly how Ukrainians fight.

Every day of this war, Ukrainian soldiers hold on with a grip of a bulldog. They chew and choke the Russian occupiers as much as possible. Never before had the Russian dictatorship met such strong resistance. And never again will Russia manage to destroy any other nation."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine pays the highest price for freedom and global security protection, while Russia continues its terror every day and night with missiles and Iranian-made drones.

But since the unity of the world "remains strong", Ukraine knows that "we will not fall".

"We are confident that other nations will not have to throw their armies into this battle. Because Ukraine is capable of ending this war with a victory that will become our common victory. It is not the evil empire. No, but only the lack of unity that can bring freedom to its knees," Zelenskyy said, adding that all Ukrainians are grateful to the American people.

"When I spoke with President Biden early in the morning on 24 February 2022, the first day of the Russian invasion, the world did not really believe in Ukraine… But I assured President Biden then that we in Ukraine will not give up. And he assured me that America will be with us as long as it takes. The US Congress supports us. Ukraine will always be grateful for this," Zelenskyy summed up.

