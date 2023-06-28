Putin wanted to 'wipe out' Prigozhin - Lukashenko

STORY: Putin initially vowed to crush the mutiny, comparing it to the wartime turmoil that ushered in the revolution of 1917 and then a civil war, but hours later a deal was clinched to allow Prigozhin and some of his fighters to go to Belarus.

Prigozhin flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday (June 27).

While describing his Saturday (June 24) conversation with Putin, Lukashenko used the Russian criminal slang phrase for killing someone, equivalent to the English phrase to "wipe out."

"I also understood: a brutal decision had been made - and it was the undertone of Putin's address - to 'wipe out' the mutineers," Lukashenko told a meeting of his army officials and journalists on Tuesday (June 27), according to Belarusian state media.