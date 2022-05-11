Putin wants to annex Ukraine’s Kherson directly, without even sham ‘referendum’

The Kremlin complains that the pseudo-referendum in Crimea was not recognized by the world community
The Kremlin complains that the pseudo-referendum in Crimea was not recognized by the world community

Read also: Liberated villages of Kherson Oblast live on despite daily shelling

This would in contrast to how Putin annexed Crimea in 2014 – by holding an illegitimate referendum, where polling stations across the peninsula were “guarded” by armed Russian troops.

According to one local collaborator, Kirill Stremousov, the international community never recognized the sham referendum in Crimea, so Putin should simply annex Kherson with a presidential decree.

“This will be (done with) a single decree, on the basis of (our) request,” Russian state media outlet RIA Novosti quoted Stremousov.

Read also: Drunk Russians kidnap Ukrainian referee near Kherson

However, the Ukrainian government is confident that the successful prosecution of the war by the country’s Armed Forces will put a stop to Russia’s plans.

“The only appeal that can be prepared by ‘Gauleiters’ of Kherson region is a request for an excuse (pardon) after a court verdict,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the Office of the President of Ukraine, said in a Twitter post on May 11.

Read also: Invaders want to make residents of Kherson Oblast take Russian citizenship

“The invaders (might as well) ask to join Mars or Jupiter; the Ukrainian army will liberate Kherson, no matter what games with words they play.”

