Putin wants to blame Ukraine and West for threatening Russia's existence ISW

Ukrainska Pravda
·3 min read

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin's rhetoric amounts to an attempt to accuse Ukraine and the West of threatening the Russian Federation’s existence in response to the invaders' failures on the battlefield.

Source: ISW

Details: Russian officials are promoting an information operation that falsely frames Russia's war in Ukraine as existential to the continued existence of the Russian Federation.

The ISW gave a reminder that in an interview with TV channel Rossiya-1 on 26 February, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that he does not know if "such an ethnic group as the Russian people can survive in the form in which it exists today" if the West succeeds in "destroying the Russian Federation and establishing control over its fragments".

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Head of the Russian Security Council, accused the West of fueling the current situation in Ukraine since the fall of the Soviet Union and concluded that "the calm power of our great country and the authority of its partners are the key to preserving the future of our entire world."

"Both Putin's and Medvedev's statements engage with an information operation that frames the war in Ukraine as existential to the continued survival of the post-Soviet Russian Federation, which is likely an attempt to present the war as having higher stakes for Russia and the West than it actually does," the report said.

The ISW believes Putin likely hopes to set informational conditions to accuse Ukraine and the West of threatening the survival of the Russian Federation in response to Russian military failures and Western support for Ukrainian victories.

"Putin's language is designed to fuel support for the war in Russia and stoke fears in the West of the instability that would follow the collapse of Russia to deter Western support to Ukraine and persuade the West to coerce Kyiv into accepting Russian demands," the ISW noted.

According to data collected by the ISW for analysis, Ukrainian forces are preparing for a spring counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

The ISW's prior assessments of Russian military capabilities along the Zaporizhzhia Oblast contact line suggest that there are opportunities for Ukraine to conduct a counteroffensive in that strategically vital region.

The report also said that Russian forces are implementing new assault tactics to compensate for current combat power limitations in response to continued offensive failures.

"Assault detachments may be able to make tactical gains at cost due to their simplicity but will likely culminate rapidly due to their small size and attritional tactics. Russian forces are unlikely to make operationally significant breakthroughs rapidly with this formation," the  ISW concluded.

Key Takeaways from 27 February

  • Russian officials are promoting an information operation that falsely frames Russia's war in Ukraine as existential to the continued existence of the Russian Federation.

  • Russian officials continue to conduct information operations in an attempt to discourage the Western provision of military aid to Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian forces are preparing for a spring counteroffensive in the south of Ukraine.

  • Russian forces are implementing new assault tactics to compensate for the current limitations on combat capability in light of continued offensive failures.

  • US Central Intelligence Director William Burns stated on 25 February that the CIA is confident that Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment to Russia but has not made a final decision or provided lethal aid to Russia.

  • Ukrainian officials stated that Russian forces have been concentrating and escalating operations along the Luhansk Oblast contact line.

  • Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks northwest of Svatove and near Kreminna.

  • Russian forces continued to conduct ground attacks across the Donetsk Oblast contact line, and Russian sources widely claimed that Wagner Group forces made territorial gains north of Bakhmut.

  • Ukrainian officials reported that Russian forces continue to focus on establishing defensive fortifications in east (left) bank Kherson Oblast and Crimea.

  • Russian forces are continuing to expend their already limited stocks of precision munitions.

  • Russian officials announced that all social support measures will enter into force in occupied territories on 1 March.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Recommended Stories

  • Putin faces problem of replenishing reserves for war ISW

    Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) assume that manpower reserves in the Russian army are not endless. Source: ISW report Quote: "Putin may find himself facing another dilemma after another wave or two of reserve call-ups, as the pool of reservists appropriate for front-line fighting is finite.

  • Russian ‘limitless’ manpower is a myth, Russia to face more problems with new call-ups — ISW

    After a partial mobilization in Russia, as well as several earlier covert campaigns to recruit reservists or “volunteers” into the army, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is faced with the dilemma of significantly fewer resources for new mobilization efforts, the U.S. think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in its latest summary of the ongoing war on Feb. 26.

  • Rishi Sunak played a difficult hand well

    Remainer MPs should never be allowed to forget their role in creating the mess that is the Northern Ireland Protocol. In the months before Boris Johnson signed up to the Withdrawal Agreement, it was not impossible that they would block the UK from leaving the EU at all. Parliamentarians had tied the government’s hands through the so-called Surrender Act, which effectively removed the option of a no-deal Brexit. Sir Keir Starmer was agitating for a second referendum, while Theresa May had salted

  • Missing Banker Bao Fan Is Cooperating in China Probe,  His Firm Says

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said Chairman Bao Fan is cooperating in an unspecified investigation by Chinese authorities, offering the first public information about the banker’s whereabouts since he disappeared just over a week ago.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJUkraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonis

  • China Coal Accident Prompts Nationwide Checks on Mine Safety

    (Bloomberg) -- The deadly coal mine accident in northern China last week has triggered nationwide safety checks, sparking concerns that the supply of the nation’s mainstay fuel could be disrupted just as demand is recovering.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Covid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Five States; Obi Takes LagosUkraine Latest:

  • Reuters reporters' online accounts faked to approach China activists

    Two Reuters journalists had their identities faked by an unknown person or people who then used sham social media accounts to engage with Chinese activists on several online platforms over several months. The false representations of the two journalists, Shanghai bureau chief Brenda Goh and Hong Kong-based correspondent Jessie Pang, starting in late November, appeared on platforms including Instagram and the Telegram message app. The impersonator or impersonators were seeking information about a group linked to protests the same month against China's strict COVID-19 controls, according to screenshots and several accounts provided to Reuters.

  • Diving Into Digital: Our Favorite Fashion NFT and Web3 Projects of February 2023

    Although February is usually packed with Fashion Week madness, it didn't prevent Web3 initiatives...

  • Ukraine war: Zelensky says situation in Bakhmut worsening

    Russian forces have been trying to capture the eastern city of Bakhmut for over six months.

  • Florida State men's basketball ties for worst record since 2000-01 in loss to North Carolina

    The Seminoles were able to cut down the lead to single digits at the end but eventually fell to the Tar Heels, 77-66.

  • Edmond de Rothschild Plans Dubai Hires With Eye on Mideast Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeHong Kong Ends One of World’s Longest Mask Mandates After 945 DaysNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Edmond de Rothschild, the privately-held Swiss investment firm, may hire up to 10 people each year in Dubai after obtaining a key license in the Middle Easte

  • Brexit latest news: Sunak 'confident' deal addresses DUP's concerns as he arrives in Northern Ireland

    Rishi Sunak said he is "confident" his new Brexit deal addresses the concerns of the DUP as the Prime Minister travelled to Belfast to sell his agreement to the people of Northern Ireland.

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Meeting, Snubbing India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday, instead prioritizing parliamentary business, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns t

  • Opposition group: Explosion at Belarusian military airfield damaged Russian aircraft in reported partisan attack

    A Russian A-50 early warning and control aircraft in Belarus was damaged as a result of the Feb.

  • Berlin denies Ukraine is offered defence pact in exchange for negotiations with Russia

    The German government denies that Germany, together with France and Great Britain, have concrete plans concerning a defence pact with Ukraine. Source: European Pravda with reference to a German media outlet Tagesschau A German government representative stated that the debates among Ukraine's allies concerning the security guarantees began a few weeks after the war started.

  • Russian Warplane Damaged in 'Drone Attack' at Belarusian Air Base, Opposition Says

    Belarusian opposition said on February 26 that they damaged a Russian military plane in a drone attack at an airbase near the capital, Minsk.The Belarusian anti-government organization BYPOL posted a statement on Telegram that said the Beriev A-50 aircraft was struck by two blasts near the Machulishchy air base.“The front and central parts of the plane were damaged, the avionics and the radar antenna were damaged. The damage is serious, the plane will definitely not fly anywhere,” the statement read.A later statement, made by BYPOL’s leader, Aliaksandr Azarov, said the explosions were caused by a drone attack carried out by Belarusians.Russian and Belarusian governments have yet to comment on the incident. Belarusian media reported that the border committee was looking for the saboteurs.An image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows the Beriev A-50, the largest plane seen on the far left, parked at the Machulishchy air base on February 19, a week before BYPOL claimed the attack. Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful

  • This Gemma Chan-Approved Brand Has a $17 Lip Balm That Shoppers Say Is a ‘Must-Have’ for Healing & Hydrating Chapped Lips

    When we say we’ve tried virtually every lip gloss and lip balm, we mean it. It’s something we’ve all had to deal with, especially in the winter months when it seems like nothing can cure our gloss. While there are drugstore favs and high-end picks, we need one that’s both effective and under-$20. We know […]

  • Analysis-Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

    The threat of China invading Taiwan, long considered a highly improbable event, has moved to the centre of global money managers' risk radars and is factoring in their investment decisions, analysts say. Fund managers say they are fielding more queries from clients about the odds of an invasion of Taiwan by China. Although none of them has made specific trades related to that risk, their overall exposure to China has reduced for other geopolitical reasons, and Taiwan figures heavily in asset allocation plans.

  • Lana Del Rey Explains Why She Didn't Sing More On Taylor Swift's "Snow On the Beach"

    Taylor Swift's 2022 album Midnights featured quite a few guest musicians, including artist Lana Del Rey on Swift's track “Snow on the Beach.”

  • MMA Junkie’s Knockout of the Month for February: Lorenz Larkin’s vicious elbow

    With another action-packed month of MMA in the books, MMA Junkie looks at the best knockouts from February 2023.

  • We Need Moon Standard Time

    As the race back to the Moon heats up—with plans for long-term human habitation—reliable communication is a fundamental issue. With dozens of plans for experiments of various sizes and scopes needing to communicate with each other and Earth, the European Space Agency has opened a call for help in building the required suite of telecommunication services. Called “Moonlight,” the system will include a standardized Moon clock.