Putin wants to use Christmas as a cover to stop the Ukrainian Armed Forces Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Vladimir Putin is using the so-called "truce" to stop the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the east.

Source: Zelenskyy’s video message

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Now they want to use Christmas as a cover to stop the advance of our servicemen in the Donbas for a short time and bring equipment, ammunition and conscripts closer to our positions. What does this mean? Just another increase in the volume of losses.

Everyone in the world knows how the Kremlin uses the respite in war to continue the war with renewed vigour."

Details: Zelenskyy also said that he had discussed the dynamics of the situation in the region with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan: "Russia’s leadership are now in a rather desperate situation due to the defeat of the occupiers at the front, and are ready for various manipulations."

Background:

On 5 January, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered that Sergei Shoigu, the Minister of Defence of Russia, implement a ceasefire for Christmas.

Mykhailo Podolyak, Advisor to the Head of the President's Office, has stressed that a "temporary truce" could begin when a Russian aggressor leaves the territory of Ukraine.

Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine stated that Ukraine will not hold any negotiations with Russia regarding the so-called Christmas ceasefire.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!