Russian dictator Vladimir Putin seems to have completely lost touch with reality and wants the Russian military to be armed with combat lasers and AI robots, Russian state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 19.

“I'm talking about robotic complexes and combat lasers, weapons utilizing artificial intelligence technologies and grounded in new physical principles," Putin said.

There's more to the story—the dictator s that there are purportedly already tangible “results” in these sectors, and the supply provision to the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine is showing signs of “improvement”.

Despite Putin's optimistic claims, the reality is quite different. Aside from acquiring Iranian drones, the Russian military's achievements have been limited, involving the request for defective shells from North Korea and the importation of golf-cart-like quad bikes from China, used even in assaults.

Moreover, Putin's pledge to roll out over 1,000 passenger liners by 2030, requiring the country's aviation industry to assemble two planes daily, speaks volumes about the realism of his ideas.

Read also: Don’t be concerned over one million artillery shells North Korea sent Russia, only 4% are in working condition – Dykyi

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine