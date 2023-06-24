Putin wants to eliminate Prigozhin and promise amnesty to Wagner Group fighters

Russian media have reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to avoid direct clashes with Wagner Group in Moscow and has ordered law enforcement to kill the group’s leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Source: Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories), an online Russian investigative journalism outlet, citing a source close to the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces

Details: Vazhnye Istorii reported that the Russian Armed Forces do not have sufficient forces that could prevent Prigozhin from entering Moscow.

The Russian Armed Forces are currently gathering all forces that have not been deployed to the front in Ukraine, including Chechen military units, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Federal Security Service.

Quote: "Putin doesn’t need dramatic shootouts so his top priority is to eliminate Prigozhin and to wrestle the backbone of the Wagner Group away from him by promising [Wagner Group fighters] amnesty for this mess."

Previously: It was reported earlier that the Office of the President of the Russian Federation anticipates that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Wagner Group fighters will likely reach Moscow’s outskirts in the next few hours, with fighting expected near Russia’s capital.

Earlier, the Kremlin appeared confident that the armed forces it controls would be able to repel the Wagnerites.

