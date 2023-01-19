Rebuilding Ukraine to cost more than double World Bank estimate, says BlackRock boss - latest updates

The breakfast meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos involving Volodymyr Zelensky, Boris Johnson and Larry Fink

More than $750bn (£608bn) will be needed to rebuild Ukraine, the head of the world's largest money manager has said at an event in Davos attended virtually by the country's president Volodymyr Zelensky.

The figure outlined by BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink is more than the World Bank's most-recent estimate of $350bn made in June 2022.

He told a breakfast on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum: "The need is likely to be closer to $750bn [to support the] economic recovery and aid according to conversations with the economic team and President Zelensky."

Mr Fink said this will require the private and public sector to work together "whether it is any of the intergovernmental agencies (such as the IMF and World Bank) or the Europeans plus attraction of private capital".

He added: "The way we're going to have to be doing this is constructing a true foundation where we can identify the needs of the country."

Ukraine's prime minister suggested yesterday that the final reconstruction bill could top $1 trillion. The UK's annual economic output is just under $3 trillion.

Mr Fink's comments came after Boris Johnson likened Vladimir Putin to "the fat boy in Dickens" who wants to make our flesh creep with the threat of nuclear war.

Ukraine's economy was projected to contract by 35pc last year, according to the World Bank, although economic activity has been scarred by the destruction of productive capacity, damage to agricultural land, and reduced labour supply as more than 14 million people are estimated to have been displaced by the war.

Mr Zelensky told the meeting that a slowdown in the war was mainly due to winter, adding that “motivation and morale” is not enough to win.

Mr Kipling maker to close factory, putting 300 jobs at risk

Mr Kipling cake firm Premier Foods has revealed plans to close one of its manufacturing sites in a move impacting around 300 jobs.

The group is proposing to close its Knighton manufacturing site in Staffordshire, which it said was loss-making.

It is launching a consultation with the 300 workers at the site under a process that will run to the middle of 2023, although the site - which largely makes unbranded powdered drinks for the group - is likely to continue operating into 2024 before finally shutting.

Premier Foods said: "It is recognised that this will be an unsettling time for those circa 300 colleagues who are potentially affected by these proposals and they will be fully supported and consulted with throughout the process."

It also reported third quarter sales up 12pc, which was branded "impressive" by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Mr Kipling

Markets fall at the open

Stock markets fell again at the open as concerns linger about persistent inflation in Britain.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index and the domestically-focused FTSE 250 both fell 0.4pc to 7,801 and 19,811 respectively.

Boohoo revenues tumble as UK and US businesses suffer

Online fashion business Boohoo has confirmed that it saw a big drop in sales in the last four months of 2022 as its US and UK businesses suffered.

The company said revenue had dropped by 11pc compared to the same period a year earlier.

The slowdown on the international market happened as the company's delivery times were starting to lengthen.

Boohoo shares fell 71pc last year.

Models present creations by Boohoo X Kourtney Kardashian at the High Line during New York Fashion Week in Manhattan - REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs

Putin is 'not going to use nuclear weapons' insists Johnson

Boris Johnson likened Vladimir Putin to "the fat boy in Dickens" who wants to make our flesh creep as he attended an event alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.

The former prime minister made the reference at a breakfast meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos as he insisted Russia’s leader would not use nuclear weapons .

Economics editor Szu Ping Chan is in the room:

It was standing room only at the event involving Mr Johnson and the president of Ukraine, who was attending virtually. Mr Johnson said the focus must totally be on helping Ukraine and not trying to second guess Russia's next move. He said: "We should not get into this whole business of presenting the war as a nuclear standoff between NATO and Russia." He described this narrative as "nonsense", adding: "He's not going to use nuclear weapons." Lifting a line from the Pickwick Papers, Mr Johnson said: "He wants to make our flesh creep. He wants us to think about it. He's never going to do it." He says that following through would put the world into complete paralysis. He added: "The Chinese would turn massively against him, and he would terrify the Russians. He's not going to do it so don't go down that rabbit hole."

Good morning

It was standing room only as Boris Johnson spoke at a breakfast meeting at the World Economic Forum in Davos this morning.

The former prime minister insisted Vladimir Putin was not serious about the threat of nuclear war at the session attended virtually by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Johnson said that going nuclear would turn the Chinese and Russian population against him.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks opened lower on Thursday as concern over economic growth overshadowed optimism that central banks will slow policy tightening.

Hong Kong equities led declines, with notable weakness in tech companies, and Japanese shares were also decisively lower. Futures for the S&P 500 dropped after the benchmark closed down 1.6pc on Wednesday, the biggest decline in a month.

Tokyo shares also declined, with the Nikkei 225 index falling 1.10pc to 26,495.26 in early trade and the broader Topix index losing 0.90pc to 1,917.52.

The dollar stood at 128.41 yen, slipping from 128.80 yen in New York overnight.

Meanwhile, New Zealand stocks largely shook off news that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down next month, falling just 0.1pc.