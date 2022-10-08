Putin wants new ‘grand bargain’ with the West, says Turkish official

Vladimir Putin

According to Kalin, it looks inevitable that Russia’s war in Ukraine will continue for some time, and the question is how much damage will have occurred before negotiations resume.

Read also: Russia at war ‘not with Ukraine,’ but with ‘collective West,’ says Russia’s defense minister

“Our understanding is that Mr. Putin wants to have a new grand bargain, a new deal with the West,” the spokesperson said.

“It’s partly about Ukraine, no doubt. But the larger issue is really a new deal between Russia and the Western world.”

Kalin noted that Moscow feels that the agreements made at the end of the Cold War, under Presidents Mikhail Gorbachev and Boris Yeltsin, no longer reflect the Russia of today.

“There is a new Russia, there is a new world, there is a new reality, and they want to have a new bargain,” he said, adding that as a result, the entire global liberal order is facing a big test.

Erdogan had a phone talk with Putin on Oct. 7. Prior to that, on Oct. 6, the Turkish leader said that even the worst peace in Ukraine would be better than war.

Read also: Zelenskyy, Erdogan discuss situation at Zaporizhzhya NPP, sham referendums in occupied territories

Erdogan said the deal allowing the export of Ukrainian grain from several Ukrainian Black Sea ports and latest prisoner swaps were examples of what could be achieved through mediation and negotiation.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on Sept. 30 signed “agreements” on annexing Russia-occupied Ukrainian territory with the proxy leaders from the sham republics the Kremlin set up in Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as with collaborators from Kherson and Zaporizhzhya oblasts.

After that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy endorsed a recent decision made by the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to outlaw any talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read also: Macron calls for limit to UN Security Council veto right due to Russian aggression

The President’s Office stressed that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia would be impossible while Russia is headed by Putin.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine