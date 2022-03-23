Putin Demands Ruble Payment for Gas, Escalating Energy Conflict

(Bloomberg) --

Russia plans to demand ruble payments for natural gas purchases from “unfriendly” nations, deepening its standoff with the west and potentially agravating Europe’s worse energy crunch since the 1970s.

President Vladimir Putin ordered the central bank to develop a mechanism to make ruble payments for natural gas within a week at a meeting with his government. While Russia named the U.S., the U.K. and members of the European Union as unfriendly nations, it said it will continue to supply gas in line with requests.

The order may mean some terms of Russia’s contracts with European customers, which are mostly in euros -- will need to be renegotiated. Any supply disruptions as a result of changing rules would worsen Europe’s energy crisis, with the news sending benchmark gas prices rallying more than 30%.

“I have taken a decision to switch to ruble payments for our natural gas supplies to the so-called hostile states,” Putin said on Wednesday.

Russia needs to stop using “the compromised currencies” in natural-gas transactions in retaliation to the U.S. and European sanctions, he said, according to a transcript published on the Kremlin website. “It’s pretty clear that it makes no sense for us to supply our goods to the European Union, to the U.S. and receive payments in dollars, euros, other currencies,” he said.

The comments from the Kremlin come as Russia has faced unprecedented sanctions from the western countries and its allies, which shut-off its economy from the rest of the world, restricting the nation’s ability to export and import goods, and even access much of its foreign reserves.

Wall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Billions Are at Stake

Benchmark European gas prices rose to 113.74 euros a megawatt-hour, the highest in two weeks. The ruble strengthened over 8% versus the dollar, but soon narrowed the advance. The Russian currency traded 4.3% firmer at 99.25 per U.S. Dollar as of 5:30 p.m. In Moscow, its strongest level in three weeks.

Within a Week

“Gazprom would need to ask buyers to agree to change the payment terms in contracts,” said Trevor Sikorski, head of natural gas, coal and carbon at Energy Aspects Ltd. “It reopens the contracts, and buyers could ask for shorter-terms for instance.”

Some 58% of Gazprom’s gross gas sales abroad were in euros as of the third quarter of last year, according to the producer’s most recent bond prospectus. Another 39% were in U.S. dollars. The press office of gas giant Gazprom PJSC declined to comment on whether its long-term supply agreements allow a switch to ruble payments.

Russia announced earlier this month a list of 48 states deemed hostile. They included the U.S., Japan, all European Union members, Switzerland and Norway. As a result, the bulk of Russian gas exports now go to “unfriendly” nations.

“At the same time, I want to emphasize that Russia will definitely continue to supply natural gas in line with the volumes and prices and pricing mechanisms set forth in the existing contracts,” Putin said.

In the first 15 days of March, Gazprom exported an average of 500 million cubic meters per day to countries outside the former Soviet Union, including those in the EU, China and Turkey. Of the total, flows toward Europe averaged 384 million cubic meters per day, the producer’s data showed.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

