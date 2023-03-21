Putin wants to implement Chinese "peace plan" in war with Ukraine
During his joint press-conference with the leader of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping, Russian leader Vladimir Putin said that China's plan on finishing the war in Ukraine can be taken as a basis when the West and Ukraine will be ready for this.
Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti
Putin Quote: "Of course, we did not ignore the situation around Ukraine. We believe that many provisions of the peace plan proposed by China are in tune with Russian approaches and can be taken as a basis for a peaceful settlement when they are ready for it in the West and in Kyiv. However, so far, we have not observed such readiness on their part."
Details: For his part, the Chinese leader noted that Beijing supports peace and dialogue in the full-scale war in Ukraine.
Earlier: On 24 February, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs published the so-called "peace plan" with its ideas to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine.
The published document consists of 12 points:
Respecting the sovereignty of all countries;
Abandoning the Cold War mentality;
Ceasing hostilities;
Resuming peace talks;
Resolving the humanitarian crisis;
Protecting civilians and prisoners of war (POWs);
Keeping nuclear power plants safe;
Reducing strategic risks;
Facilitating grain exports;
Stopping unilateral sanctions;
Keeping industrial and supply chains stable;
Promoting post-conflict reconstruction.
