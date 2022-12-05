Putin wants to introduce total control over Russian draft dodgers by February

7
Ukrainska Pravda
·2 min read

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, has ordered the creation of a digital database of those liable for military service, in order to introduce a system that fully tracks the current place of residence of Russians and to be able to restrict draft dodgers’ civil rights.

Source: press service of the Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "After roll-out, this system will provide the possibility of total control over those liable for military service who do not live at the place of registration. The database ensures that they receive their summons even if physical delivery is impossible – in the form of SMS messages, emails or messages via social networks. After that, recipients of a summons will be required to appear at the places of registration within the specified time frame."

Details: The database system will make it impossible for those liable for military service to leave the territory of the Russian Federation without a special permit. The Chief Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine informs that they would be restricted from using public services and services. If necessary, they can block bank accounts, access to payment systems, or even pension savings. Employers will be provided with rules of action for those who avoid mobilisation.

Once the system is ready, it will be combined with other databases, in particular the Ministry of Internal Affairs (for controlling documents for travelling abroad), the Migrant system (for accounting for non-residents and those who want to change their citizenship), traffic police (verification of vehicle owners and users), SNILS (insurance number of an individual personal account), Roskadastr, the Federal Service of State Registration, ITN [Individual Taxpayer Number] and even customer bases of mobile operators.

The system should be operational by the beginning of February 2023.

Meanwhile, according to Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence, in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, the invaders have introduced military registration for men between the ages of 17 and 65. Regardless of the consent of a particular person, they are all declared to be "Russian citizens" by default and thus are subject to conscription. They are prohibited from leaving their places of residence except for "evacuation" deep into the occupied territories.

Previously: On 25 November, it was reported that Putin instructed the government to create a resource containing data on Russians who are or should be registered for military service, despite the previously announced completion of "partial" mobilisation in the Russian Federation. For this purpose, all current military registration documents and existing archives of military enlistment offices are being digitised. The main goal is to create an automated system for monitoring and controlling persons who are subject to mobilisation.

