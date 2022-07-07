Putin wants "LNR" and "DNR" combatants to have the same status as Russian military

Alona Mazurenko — Thursday, 7 July 2022, 23:38

Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that the status of combatants in temporarily occupied areas of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts should be equal to that of the Russian military.

Source: Russian media outlet RBC on Telegram

Quote: "As for equating LPR and DNR servicemen with Russian servicemen, I fully support it. Moreover, it is being implemented in practice. If there is anything that has not yet been finalised, it should be looked at and definitely completed.

The same applies to our border guards. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has come up with this proposal, and I support it."

Details: In addition, Putin called on Russians to support the Russian invaders in Donbas, because they lack support.

Quote: "I would like to draw your attention to this, because in this country people are living an ordinary peaceful life. Summer, the holiday season, cultural life, exhibitions. But the boys are sweating their guts out under bullets, do you understand? They’re risking their lives and losing their comrades in battles. For the Motherland.

We need a nationwide summons for support for the armed forces of the Russian Federation. It is extremely important that our soldiers feel this support."