Putin wants "mass production" of drones in Russia

On the evening of 27 April, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on the development of the drone industry in Russia at Rudnevo Industrial Park in Moscow.

Source: Russian state-owned media RIA Novosti and TASS

Details: During the meeting, Putin said that UAVs "must be mass-produced" in Russia.

Putin instructed the Russian Ministry of Transport to prepare proposals for the UAV industry to be made subordinate to Rosaviatia [the Russian aviation authority] or to propose ideas for the setting up of a special body.

Putin emphasised that security and secrecy must not impede the development of the UAV industry in Russia.

According to Andrey Belousov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, who attended the meeting, government orders for the production of drones will be worth about RUB 92 billion in 2024-26 and RUB 200 billion by 2030 .

The government is proposing to create a system of tax incentives for drone manufacturers in Russia.

