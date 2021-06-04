  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Putin wants to lure vaccine tourists to Russia so foreigners can get the Sputnik V COVID-19 jab

Kelly McLaughlin,Madison Hall
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
vladimir putin russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia March 17, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via Reuters

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he wants tourists to visit Russia to get the new Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

  • The Sputnik V is still under review by the World Health Organization and European Medicines Agency.

  • Russia is currently reporting nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to encourage "vaccine tourism," where foreign citizens can visit the country to get a free Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

"There is widespread practice where business people and heads of companies come specifically to Russia to get a jab against the coronavirus," Putin told the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the Moscow Times reported.

He added that he wanted "to be able to organize the conditions for foreign citizens to come to Russia and get vaccinated on a commercial basis."

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, the organization that's promoting Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine, said on Twitter on Friday that vaccine tourism would launch by July.

The country is advocating for the Sputnik V, but the vaccine is still under review by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer "MRNA vaccines" that are popular in the US, the Sputnik V is a "viral vector vaccine" akin to the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the Moscow Times' COVID-19 case tracker, Russia is currently reporting around 9,000 new COVID-19 cases per day.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Russia expects WHO to approve Sputnik V vaccine within two months -RDIF

    ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) -Russia expects the World Health Organization (WHO) to approve the Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus within two months, Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) which markets the vaccine, told Reuters. He said the European Medicines Agency (EMA) which is also reviewing Sputnik V "was provided with all basic existing information, there is no critical remarks for now at all". Dmitriev did not say when EMA could make its decision, redirecting questions to the agency and said that WHO did not have significant critical remarks either, based on a couple of inspections.

  • Argentina to begin Sputnik V vaccine production after getting Russian OK

    Argentina will begin to produce the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine locally after test batches from the South American country passed quality tests conducted by Russia's Gamaleya Institute, health minister Carla Vizzotti said on Wednesday. In April, Argentine firm Laboratorios Richmond produced test batches of the vaccine, with plans to scale up once Russia had carried out quality inspections.

  • Biden's U.N. envoy sees 'desperation' as Russia threatens to close crossing into Syria

    If the crossing is closed, millions of Syrian refugees would lose access to critical humanitarian assistance.

  • SoftBank pours up to $150M into GBM, a Mexico City-based investment platform

    Grupo Bursátil Mexicano (GBM) is a 35-year-old investment platform in the Mexican stock market. In its first three decades of life, GBM was focused on providing investment services to high net worth individuals and local and global institutions. Over the past decade, the Mexico City-based brokerage has ramped up its digital efforts, and, in the past five years, has evolved its business model to offer services to all Mexicans with the same products and services it offers large estates.

  • Remains of 215 Indigenous Canadian children found on site of school they were forced to attend

    The remains of 215 Indigenous Canadian children were found on the site of the Kamloops Indian Residential School – the largest school the Canadian government legally mandated indigenous peoples to attend. Jericka Duncan spoke with a survivor of the school about the discovery.

  • After two-year standoff, House panel to interview ex-Trump aide on Russia report

    The House Judiciary Committee on Friday will interview former White House counsel Don McGahn about former President Trump's alleged attempts to obstruct the Russia investigation.Driving the news: The interview comes two years after House Democrats requested the testimony of McGahn, who was extensively quoted in special counsel Robert Mueller's final Russia report. McGahn originally defied a 2019 congressional subpoena — resulting in the matter being taken to court.Stay on top of the latest marke

  • Swiss to launch COVID-19 certificates next week to ease travel

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Switzerland will start distributing "COVID-19 certificates" next week to people who have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from infection as a way to ease travel in Europe, the government said on Friday. It was still working out details of when a certificate -- available in hard copy and electronic format -- must be presented domestically and which restrictions may be lifted for bearers including those seeking to attend events. The EU reached a deal in May on similar COVID-19 certificates, with its scheme to be ready by July 1, the bloc has said.

  • Moderna Says This Is How Your COVID Vaccine Will Be Different Next Year

    Vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had a successful run over the last few months. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 136 million people in the U.S. have already been fully vaccinated against COVID. Still, however, there's concern over emerging variants, with five variants of concern already circulating in the U.S. that experts are worried could be more transmissible and more likely to evade current vaccines. Luckily, vaccine manufacturers have been working

  • Baye Modou Fall: The Senegalese convict who says he escaped prison 12 times

    A serial jailbreaker captures Senegal's imagination after escaping from prison yet again.

  • The father of dissident Roman Protasevich says Belarus 'broke him' after video showed him praising the country's authoritarian leader on state TV

    Belarusian state TV aired an interview in which Protasevich praised President Lukashenko and said he regretted organizing against him.

  • China criticizes Western brands' toys, clothes as unsafe

    The Chinese government has accused H&M, Nike, Zara and other brands of importing unsafe or poor quality children's clothes and other goods, adding to headaches for foreign companies after Beijing attacked them over complaints about possible forced labor in the country’s northwest. The announcement is a setback for foreign brands that were attacked by state media in March following accusations by governments and human rights groups that Beijing uses forced labor in Xinjiang in China's northwest.

  • James Harden says ‘nobody cares’ about injuries in the playoffs

    James Harden shared his thoughts about Boston battling through injuries during the postseason. Nobody cares who’s injured. All that matters is the win. This is how it is. So we’ll take it, James Harden. Both sides understood that health is the most important factor to winning it all

  • UPDATE 1-Mexico says U.S. to send it 1 mln J&J COVID-19 vaccines

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday that following a conversation with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, the United States had agreed to send Mexico one million doses of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine against COVID-19. "I expressed our gratitude in the name of the Mexican people," Lopez Obrador wrote on Twitter. U.S. President Joe Biden had laid out earlier how the United States would share some 25 million of a planned 80 million vaccine doses with the rest of the world.

  • California meets to determine reparations for Black residents

    Last year, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a historic order to study the possibility of reparations for descendants of slavery. Now that the bill has been signed into law, California is the first state government to approve a formal look into reparations. Per the Los Angeles Times, Assembly bill 3121, which was passed in a bipartisan effort, set the creation of a task force in motion.

  • Hailey Baldwin Goes Business Casual in a Checkered Blazer, High-Rise Trousers & Super Sleek Pumps

    The model continued her streak of chic blazers.

  • Biden's AI czar focuses on societal risks, preventing harm

    Computer scientist Lynne Parker made breakthroughs in getting robots to work together so they could perform difficult missions, like cleaning up after a nuclear disaster, waxing floors or pulling barnacles off a ship. Parker, who first joined the White House's Office of Science and Technology Policy in 2018, has bridged two administrations, both of which have promised to fund more AI research, set new technical standards and help guide how the technology is regulated.

  • Opposition decries 'hostage' video as Belarus airs confession of detained journalist

    (Reuters) -Detained journalist Roman Protasevich appeared on Belarusian state television on Thursday, tearfully confessing to his role in anti-government protests in an interview which the opposition said was made under duress. In his third appearance since his Ryanair plane was forced to land in Belarus by the authorities on May 23, Protasevich admitted to plotting to topple President Alexander Lukashenko by organising "riots" and recanted earlier criticism of the veteran leader. The opposition has said a video confession made last month by Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, Protasevich's girlfriend who was also detained after the forced landing, appeared coerced.

  • Investors, patients await FDA decision on Biogen Alzheimer's drug due Monday

    U.S. regulators are slated to decided by Monday whether to approve Biogen Inc's controversial Alzheimer's disease drug, and Wall Street analysts and industry observers are deeply divided on its chances of making it over the finish line. If approved, Biogen's aducanumab would be the first treatment to address an underlying cause of the memory-robbing, condition, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. The Food and Drug Administration decision will impact not only Biogen and its partner Eisai Co Ltd, but other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's drugs such as Eli Lilly and Co. And, as a signal of the agency's permissiveness, the decision could have ramifications for other neurological treatments and the broader pharmaceutical industry.

  • Pence calls Jan. 6 a 'dark day,' says he may never see 'eye to eye' with Trump over it

    "But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people," the former vice president said in a speech in New Hampshire.

  • Capitol police officer reveals rioters called him a ‘traitor’ for refusing to help hang Mike Pence

    ‘They thought we were there for them and we weren’t, so they turned against us’