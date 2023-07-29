Putin wants to get record 80% support in presidential elections

The Kremlin has decided Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should win over 80% of support in the 2024 elections.

Source: Meduza with reference to its sources

Details: Sources in Putin's administration reported that such a result will be ensured by various methods, including "mobilisation of the president's real supporters, administrative and corporate mobilisation, and electronic voting."

One of the sources added that the Forum-Exhibition Russian Industrialist would be a "positive light" for this campaign. This exhibition will be opened at All-Russian Exhibition Centre in November 2023 and "is intended to show the achievements gained during recent years".

Meduza’s sources said Putin may announce his candidacy for the elections at this exhibition, but it has not yet been decided.

Meduza’s sources close to the Kremlin believe that the Forum-Exhibition Russian Industrialist will be "an important event of the campaign" and "a series of celebrations".

The Kremlin's plan expects that each day of the exhibition will be dedicated either to a specific region, a specific type of sport, or some historical personality.

In an interview with Meduza, a technologist who cooperates with the Russian President’s Office noted that, despite such preparation, it will not be so easy for the Kremlin's political bloc to secure the necessary votes percentage, following the fact that everything can change quickly because of the war. "I don't envy them. You sit, you prepare. And then – bang! – drones bomb, for example, the Crimean Bridge, and that’s just a month before the elections. And the entire campaign is ruined".

