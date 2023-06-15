Putin wants to seize not only Ukraine, but also Belarus, says Scholz

Olaf Scholz

“And the Russian president clearly wants to absorb some neighboring territories: he has such a plan for Ukraine, and, quite obviously, this is also his plan for Belarus,” he said.

That is why it is important to support Ukraine, Scholz stressed.

Russia’s war against Ukraine has become a turning point for the continent, as the European understanding that borders should not be moved via the use of force has been abolished with its beginning, Scholz believes.

“That’s why it’s so important that we have a very specific conversation about security guarantees,” the German politician said.

“And that’s why it is important to clearly state that we will support Ukraine as long as necessary, and that we won’t accept an imposed peace. Russia must withdraw its troops.”

