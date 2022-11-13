Putin wants to seize passports from people who tell truth about war

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, has introduced an amendment to the draft law on the possibility of confiscating Russian passports issued in the occupied territories of Ukraine "for spreading fake information about the war".



Source: Meduza, the Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The amendment will be applied to those who received a passport not by birthright, but, for example, as a result of Russia's "accession" of the occupied territories.

Putin has updated the list of "crimes" for which citizenship can be revoked. The list includes:

Spreading fake information about the Russian Armed Forces and discrediting the Russian army.

An insult to the flag and coat of arms of Russia.

Participation in the activities of an undesirable organisation.

Calls for separatism.

Encroachment on the life of a statesman and calls for extremism.

The decision to revoke citizenship can be made regardless of when the crime was committed.

Why is it important: In Russia, the real state of affairs about war or the occupants’ losses in Ukraine is being concealed. People who spread such kind of information are prosecuted for spreading "fake news about the Russian army".

