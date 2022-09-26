Putin wants West to respect Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOV — MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:30

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, has said at a meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that Russia and Belarus would not tolerate humiliation from Europe, although the future lies with cooperation; meanwhile, Putin has called on the West to respect Russia.

Source: Belarusian pro-government information agency Belta; Russian state-owned news outlet RIA Novosti

Quote from Lukashenko: "Europe, if it has hushed (I am not talking about those across the ocean [i.e., Americans - ed.]), let them think. I have already told them three times that their future was with us. Together with Russia, where there is everything they need. And they have stuff we can buy from them. What else do they need? You just need to make responsible decisions. If they don't want to, let them not bother, then."

Details: In turn, Putin, commenting on Lukashenko's words, called on the West to respect Russia. "Treat us (the Russian Federation) with respect," Putin said.

Previously:

Aleksandr Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, flew to Vladimir Putin, the leader of the Russian Federation, the aggressor country; they are discussing a "difficult period" and thanking people "for their understanding."

