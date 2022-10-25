Putin’s War Has Its First Victim in a New Country

Matei Rosca
·7 min read
Photo Ilustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Ilustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

The trail of victims from President Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine now stretches into another country entirely. Pro-Kremlin rebels in the tiny nation of Moldova have thrown a man into prison for the next three years for the supposed crimes of hanging a Ukrainian flag from his balcony and criticizing the illegal war.

Victor Pleșcanov, 58, was sentenced to his cruel fate last month in the breakaway region of Transnistria, which has been occupied by Russians since 1992. The sliver of land—which is still formally part of Moldova—lies on the border with Ukraine where Russia has been waging war since February.

The pro-Kremlin regime in Transnistria has been cracking down harder on dissenters in recent months in parallel to Putin’s increasingly totalitarian laws in Russia. Pleșcanov has become the face of that struggle.

When he joked that the KGB-emulating security services of the enclave—known as the MGB—would “wet themselves” when they saw the flag, he couldn’t have imagined how brutally he would be proved right.

Pleșcanov had been known for his outspoken criticism of the local kleptocratic regime and the Russian occupation of Transnistria since an invasion of Russian rebels in 1992 when Moldova broke from the Soviet Union. He was placed under close surveillance by the security services of the so-called republic when the war started in Ukraine, finally providing a pretext to place this regime critic behind bars.

Transnistria came briefly to global prominence in March when one of Putin’s henchmen, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, unveiled a map of the war in Ukraine that appeared to show Russian forces breaching the border of Moldova, presumably in a bid to take Transnistria into the greater Russia of Putin’s fetid imagination.

The disputed territory previously only garnered rare attention from the world’s media when its soccer team, Sheriff Tiraspol, qualified for Europe’s top club competition, the Champions League.

The owner of Sheriff, Victor Gushan, is the most powerful oligarch in the region and a former KGB officer who is thought to maintain continuing links to the Kremlin.

While Gushan and the other leaders of Transnistria have so far been spared from Western war sanctions and, unlike other Russia-occupied cut-outs, have maintained working relationships with the actual government they operate under, they have also proven their loyalty to Putin by cracking down on dissent, said those with direct knowledge of the situation.

Meet the Putin Lovers Who Want Him to Invade Their Country

“Pleșcanov must be released unconditionally, no he did not receive any fair trial, [and] no, Transnistria’s so-called courts do not and cannot make justice,” said Alexandru Flenchea, a former Moldovan chief government negotiator and adviser to the U.S. Embassy, who now runs the Initiative 4 Peace association.

“Despite having all appearances of a state, Transnistria is not one,” he told The Daily Beast. “All Transnistrian institutions only serve the interests of the business conglomerate called Sheriff. Sheriff has monopolized the economy, local politics, and has deprived Transnistrian residents from their political and civil rights and freedoms, including the freedom of speech.”

Vlad Lupan, a former Moldovan ambassador to the UN, told The Daily Beast: “The tendencies of the authorities there are to enact vengeful and abusive arrests, not justice.”

Lupan, a New York University lecturer who was a member of Moldova’s negotiating team in the wake of the Russian invasion of 1992, explained that, “Transnistrian separatists are subordinated to Moscow… Their budget depends on the Russian money flows. The region receives Russian gas for extremely low prices, and often avoids paying for it.”

Lupan sees Moscow’s influence deepening as the war continues in Ukraine, right on Transnistria’s doorstep.

“Mr. Pleșcanov’s case is one of the first cases judged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It also follows the urgent adoption by the Russian affiliated “separatists” in the Transnistrian region of a strategy—doctrine of information security—in March, after the invasion started.”

“Pleșcanov’s conviction is extremely similar to the suppression of war critics in Russia proper.”

One of the reasons Pleșcanov came to be seen as such a threat to the regime this year was his willingness to speak to journalists who have been candid about what is really happening in Transnistria since the war in Ukraine began. Irina Tabaranu, editor of Zona de Securitate, was in contact with him before his arrest in June and continues to report on developments in his case.

“Taking a civic stance is not tolerated by the regime, and maintaining links with journalists who publish critical materials, or featuring in these materials is considered unacceptable,” said Tabaranu. “I am certain that Victor’s position not only on the Ukraine war but also that he does not recognise the authority of the regime made the MGB have such a harsh attitude towards him.”

Pleșcanov’s legal adviser agreed, warning that persecution of opinionated citizens is widespread and getting worse. Pavel Cazacu, a lawyer who represents Pleșcanov and his family pro bono through the PromoLex non-profit organization, told The Daily Beast that “the case is representative of several deep-seated problems in Transnistria, where people who dare to speak out against the regime on any issue, not just the Ukraine invasion, are persecuted.”

Cazacu said that although the sentencing document jailing Pleșcanov in September for three years and two months was never published nor released to his family for potential appeal, the security forces there have told them that Pleșcanov’s social media posts, in addition to his displaying of the Ukrainian flag, were factors in the trial accusing him of incitement to extremism.

He has been under arrest since June and his wife was not allowed to see him until September, said Cazacu. Pleșcanov’s wife declined to be interviewed for this article.

The Tiraspol regime has been aligning its internal legislation with that of Russia over the past several years, and given that the Kremlin has enacted brutal curbs on press and free expression since the invasion of Ukraine, such moves may be made in Transnistria also, the lawyer said.

Geopolitical experts as well as the Kremlin’s own representatives have indicated, meanwhile, that Russia would annex Transnistria alongside parts of southern Ukraine if it conquers enough of the country to give itself land access to the enclave.

Moldovans have been living with the fear of invasion ever since Feb. 24, when Putin’s tanks rolled over the Ukrainian border and the bombings started. This month as Russia targeted Kyiv with ballistic missiles, three of them fired from a Russian ship violated Moldova’s airspace en route to their targets in Ukraine. Back in July, the Moldovan prime minister, Natalia Gavrilița, told journalists that invasion of her country “is a risk, it’s a hypothetical scenario for now, but if the military actions move further into the southwestern part of Ukraine and toward Odesa, then of course, we are very worried.”

In private discussions, officials are less restrained, with one telling The Daily Beast that “we are living through a very dramatic situation. Our fate is completely tied to Ukraine’s resistance, they are fighting for our independence as much as their own.”

Transnistria has not entered the war because the Russian army present there is not well-equipped enough to battle Ukraine’s forces on its own, but fighters from the territory have been known to join Russia’s army as purported volunteers, and Russia has openly advertised its call-up for soldiers in the region.

A so-called referendum in Transnistria in 2006 showed 97.2 percent of the population would agree to join the Russian Federation instead of remaining part of Moldova. “That referendum is pointed to frequently even today by the de facto rulers,” Cazacu said.

“They do not have an equitable justice system,” Cazacu said, adding that Pleșcanov has several physical and mental health conditions which make detention “very difficult for him to bear.”

“Without constant care packages from his wife he would not be able to survive,” he said, adding that visitation rights in the Transnistrian prison system are not automatic but left at the discretion of the authorities on a case-by-case basis.

Moldovan officials in their interactions with the regime as well as with international partners, have been advocating for the release of all political prisoners and activists imprisoned in Transnistria, including Pleșcanov, a spokesman for Deputy Prime Minister Nicu Popescu told The Daily Beast. “At the UN in Geneva during the three sessions of the Council for Human Rights this year we have talked about the degradation of human rights in the Transnistrian region, the increase in abuses from the separatist authorities relating to the right to assembly and expression, and relating to political opponents of the regime in Tiraspol,” he said.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy: Ukraine is destroying worlds second army

    ALONA MAZURENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 22:15 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that following eight months of the full-scale war with Russia, the Ukrainian army is destroying the so-called "world's second army".

  • Russians are advancing on two fronts and preparing defensive positions in Kherson Oblast General Staff

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 08:16 Russian troops carried out 15 missile strikes on Ukraine over the past day. They are conducting offensive operations on the Bakhmut and Avdiivka fronts.

  • 'They took my big love': Ukraine woman searches for answers

    Tetiana Boikiv peered from the doorway of the cellar at the Russian soldiers questioning her husband about his phone. Moroz — Kolia to his friends — was trying to explain that the surveillance video they’d found was from his job as an electrician, all taken before the Feb. 24 invasion. “I am a religious person,” Kolia said.

  • Russia may get a new type of drone from Iran

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 22:36 The Air Force of Ukraine expects that the Russian Federation will receive a new type of kamikaze drone from Iran - "Meraj - 521". Source: Yuriy Ignat (Air Force Spokesman) during broadcast on YouTube channel Fabryka Novyn (News Factory) Quote from Ignat: "There is a risk.

  • Turkey received $28 billion from unclear origins in the first 8 months of the year, per the FT. The country's finance minister says some of it was legitimate cash from holidaying Russians.

    Russians have been Turkey's second-largest group of foreign visitors so far, accounting for about 13% of total visitor numbers, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

  • Ukrainian intelligence reveal reason forSu-30 fighter jet crash in Irkutsk

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 20:44 Low quality of repair work carried out previously has been named the reason for the crash of a Su-30 fighter jet in a residential area in the Russian city of Irkutsk.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has Blunt Advice For Donald Trump And Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The late-night host says there's really only one thing the two should be doing together.

  • Chechen leader is warned: Unless Russia is destroyed, it will return to kill Chechen women and children

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has advised Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, to get out of Ukraine and stand up for the independence of his homeland before the aggressor becomes interested in destroying it as well.

  • "Army of drones": 11 powerful PUMA-LE drones to be purchased for Ukraines Armed Forces

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 10:41 Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation is to purchase 11 PUMA-LE unmanned aircraft systems for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as part of the Army of Drones initiative.

  • US vows full military defense of allies against North Korea

    The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations. Sherman said North Korea's repeated firings of ballistic missiles and artillery in recent weeks were provocative military actions.

  • Renters face charging dilemma as U.S. cities move toward EVs

    Stephanie Terrell was excited to join the wave of drivers adopting electric vehicles when she bought a used Nissan Leaf this fall. The 23-year-old nearly ran out of power on the freeway recently because a charging station she was counting on was busy. The transition to electric vehicles is underway for homeowners who can power up in their own garage, but for millions of renters, access to charging remains a significant barrier.

  • Explainer-Why Ukraine's southern Kherson region is a strategic prize

    Ukrainian forces are piling pressure on Russian troops in the southern region of Kherson that Moscow occupied at the start of its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Losing control of the region would be another big setback for President Vladimir Putin. Here is why the region is strategically important for the course of Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Belarusian troops spotted near Melitopol, city mayor says

    Belarusian troops have been housed for three weeks a settlement close to the city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhya Oblast, the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, has claimed on Espreso TV.

  • Russians launch Shahed drones from Belarus

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 11:20 The Russians have launched Shahed drones from the territory of Belarus. The air raid siren is sounded in the city of Kyiv and in Kyiv Oblast. Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in intelligence; colonel Yurii Ihnat, Spokesperson for Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment for Ukrainska Pravda Details: One of the sources has reported that the Russians have launched 10 Shahed drones.

  • Researchers Find Possible Replacement for Rare Earth in Magnets

    (Bloomberg) -- Scientists may have discovered a method for making magnets used in wind turbines and electric cars without the rare-earth metals that are almost exclusively produced in China.Most Read from BloombergRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsAdidas Ends Ye Partnership After String of ControversiesChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled Over

  • Wagner Group recruits large number of prisoners with HIV and hepatitis, marking them with wristbands

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 11:34 The Russian private military company Wagner has started to recruit large numbers of prisoners who are suffering from serious infectious diseases such as HIV and hepatitis C for the war in Ukraine.

  • Russia withdraws submarine missile carriers from Black Sea

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 24 OCTOBER 2022, 15:29 The Russian submarine missile carriers which threatened critical targets in Ukraine have been withdrawn to their bases, where it is likely that they will replenish their missile arrays.

  • Trump drops attorney-client claims over Mar-a-Lago documents

    Donald Trump dropped claims of attorney-client privilege over Mar-a-Lago documents, but continues to assert executive privilege covers three records.

  • The rise and demise of the world's biggest plane

    It was billed as the jet that would rekindle the romance of air travel and fly us to the future. Fifteen years ago today, the world’s largest passenger airliner took to the skies. Singapore Airlines’ flight SQ380 – in honour of the double-decker Airbus A380 superjumbo – took off from Changi Airport and touched down in Sydney.

  • Bob Woodward Was Stunned By What Trump Told Young Son Barron About Coronavirus

    “My God, Trump is conning not just me but his son," the Watergate journalist recalled thinking.