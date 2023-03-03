Putin’s war has lost Russia up to one million young men

King George VI (1895 - 1952) and Queen Elizabeth (1900 - 2002) unveil the VillersÂBretonneux Australian National Memorial in the Somme

Putin’s renewed invasion of Ukraine passed its first anniversary last month with little sign of ending. A further grim milestone will soon be reached. Since February 24 2022, Russia has lost almost one million young males to the war, through both inordinately high battlefield casualty rates, and from the hundreds of thousands of young Russians who have fled forced conscription into the Russian armed forces.

The scale of the Russian battlefield casualties are wholly out of line with modern Western military expectations. The West places a premium on short, decisive war-fighting, taking great care to minimise losses. Russian military strategy, in contrast, is still largely governed by Soviet-era doctrines of human wave-style assaults with massed infantry and artillery overwhelming the opposing force’s defences.

These crude tactics have evolved recently in Bakhmut to become an even blunter instrument. New Russian assault units have been created to overpower Ukrainian defences. Their new assaults have started, and are largely underwhelming. Scattered too thinly, the lack of a Russian concentration of force — in addition to superior western military equipment joining the fight over the coming weeks and months — will lead to even higher Russian casualties.

Russia began the war with approximately 150,000 men. Current estimates of Russian losses are almost 200,000 killed, wounded, and missing; an initial force turnover of 130 per cent within twelve months.

During the first few weeks of the renewed Russian offensives, between 800 and 1,000 Russians have been killed and wounded each day. Some days casualties have nudged over the 1,000 mark. That’s well in excess of 20,000 per month. To put these figures into context, these daily rates exceed even those sustained in proportion to the numbers fighting during the battle of the Somme in 1916.

Russia can only sustain these numbers if they recruit more fighting men. There are rumours of a further round of forced conscriptions to bring an additional 500,000 to the front. Putin already agreed to raise the age of conscription from 27 to 30 last year.

Story continues

Russia mobilised up to 300,000 conscripts by last autumn, and many of those will now have replenished the depleted Russian ranks. However, it is estimated that up to 700,000 Russian males fled Russia to avoid the drafts last year, terrified of being sent into Putin’s meatgrinder in eastern Ukraine. This takes the figure to almost one million young Russian males lost as a direct consequence of Putin’s ill-conceived war.

As of January 2022, one month before the war, Russia had seven and a half million fighting age males able to be conscripted. In just twelve months that figure has shrunk to six and a half million. If the war continues at present rates there won’t be much of a young male Russian society left.

Robert Clark is the Director of the Defence and Security Unit at Civitas. He previously served in the British military