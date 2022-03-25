Putin’s war with Ukraine is ‘about global democracy,’ and other quotes from WA lawmakers

As Vladimir Putin pushes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine into a second horrific month, we must not become desensitized to the death and suffering caused by this ruthless tyrant.

Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing his best to help his people hold on to hope, but they need more economic and military support from the rest of the world — and he is counting on the United States to be a leader in that effort.

During his virtual plea directly to Congress, Zelenskyy brought up memories of Pearl Harbor and 9/11 as he told U.S. lawmakers, “We need you right now.”

Zelenskyy specifically wants the United States to help enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine to help protect against Russian bombs, but that likely would escalate the conflict, and President Biden is wise to avoid putting the U.S. in direct, armed combat with Russia.

Although this week Biden told reporters that if Russia used chemical weapons it would trigger NATO allies to respond in-kind, according to NPR. Biden was in Brussels for an emergency NATO meeting, and said at a news conference Thursday that Putin had misjudged the unity of the West.

Economic sanctions have been imposed on Russia, and the U.S. is spending billions in emergency funding to help provide military equipment, technical support and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

But just how far the U.S. should go to help the ravaged country is the big question.

Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash, told the Tri-City Herald that, “Instituting a no-fly zone could escalate into a direct war with Russia, which is unequivocally something we need to avoid — but so long as Russia continues its brutal war on Ukraine and as long as Russia persists in bombing maternity wards and committing war crimes, I will continue to look at every option to punish Russia and support Ukraine.”

Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash, did not respond directly to the Herald, but a statement on her website says, “The United States should use our economic might with sanctions and further economic measures to put additional pressure against Russia.”

And Rep. Dan-Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, posted on social media that “this is more than just the Ukranian people’s struggle … This is about global democracy.”

He said he supported sending billions in aid, but that it does not go far enough. “Putin’s aggression into a free and sovereign nation must be stopped — the future of the Ukranian people and the free world is at stake.”

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, said the video of Putin’s attacks against innocent lives “broke my heart and the hearts of all who saw it. President Zelenskyy called on us to do more — more sanctions, more security assistance, and more defense equipment. We can and should do more to help the people of Ukraine.”

She also said that the U.S. must expand its dominance in oil and natural gas.

“Using our energy resources is one of the strongest actions we can take to help our allies fight back and end Putin’s ability to use energy to fund this war,” she said.

Putin shows no sign of ending the invasion while the world wonders how long both sides can continue the fight and at what cost.

There are no easy answers.

But for Washington residents who want to help Ukraine in their own way, Lt. Gov. Denny Heck has launched a website so “you can save lives, no matter where in the world you are.”

We encourage Tri-Citians to visit http://ltgov.wa.gov/ukraine. There, you can find a link to the official website of Ukraine, hosted by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as a link to the Ukrainian Association of Washington State (UAWS), a 50-year-old organization that is working with nonprofits to deliver supplies to the Ukrainian people.

Even the efforts of average citizens mean a lot.

Putin has single-handedly created worldwide disgust for his nation. And Zelenskyy has earned the world’s admiration for his determined resistance to this senseless war.

The U.S. must help Zelenskyy prevail without getting dragged directly into combat. And we must help no matter how long it takes.