Putin warns Poland: ‘An attack on Belarus is an attack on Russia’

Vladimir Putin has used Alexander Lukashenko’s country as a launchpad for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo via AP/File

Vladimir Putin has warned Poland that he will consider any attack on Belarus as an attack on Russia after Warsaw rushed extra soldiers to its border.

Without citing any evidence, the Russian president said Poland dreamt of capturing parts of Ukraine and Belarus that have previously been under its domain.

He added: “But Belarus is a part of the Union State. Unleashing aggression against Belarus will mean aggression against the Russian Federation. We will respond to this with all the means at our disposal.”

Poland sent an extra 1,000 soldiers to its border with Belarus after the Wagner mercenaries moved into new camps in the country and began training Belarusian special forces.

In response, Lithuania has also asked Nato for extra support and in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky sent more soldiers up to its northern border.

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, said that his country had to be “vigilant” because Minsk and Moscow were “working hand-in-hand to destabilise” Eastern Europe.

Belarusian soldiers took part in joint drills with Wagner mercenaries near the Polish border - Belarus’ Defense Ministry via AP

A senior Wagner commander estimated that 10,000 mercenaries will move into camps in Belarus over the next few weeks as part of a peace deal which ended their rebellion in June.

The Kremlin has also stationed nuclear missiles in Belarus, the first time it has moved its deadliest weapon out of Russia since the Nineties.

However, Putin ignored this build-up and instead told Russia’s Security Council that he considered Poland to be a threat because it craved rebuilding its pre-Second World War borders that included western Ukraine.

“It is well known that they also dream of Belarusian lands,” he said.

“This is a very dangerous game and the authors of such plans should think about their consequences.”

The statement has raised fears of a potential “red flag” incident by Russia that would give the Kremlin an excuse to attack.

Although Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian leader, has kept his forces out of the war in Ukraine, Russia used Belarus as a launchpad for its invasion last year and uses its military bases to train Russian army recruits.

