Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters
Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.
The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.
Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.
Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.
Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.
Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson says
