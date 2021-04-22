Putin warns the West as Russian police detain almost 1,800 Navalny protesters

Rebecca Falconer
·1 min read
Security forces detained at least 1,770 supporters of the jailed, hunger-striking Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny amid protests across Russia Wednesday, according to the independent monitoring group OVD-Info.

The big picture: At least 30 protesters were arrested in Moscow, 805 in St. Petersburg and 119 in the Urals city of Ufa, among dozens of other cities, the group estimates.

  • Navalny spokesperson Kira Yarmysh was among those detained in the Russian capital, per aide Ruslan Shaveddinov.

Of note: The arrests came as President Vladimir Putin issued a warning to the West against interfering in the Kremlin's affairs, amid growing tension over the stricken Navalny and a buildup of Russian troops near Ukraine.

  • Putin said Russia's response would be "asymmetrical, quick and tough" if the West crossed a "red line," per the New York Times.

Go deeper: Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson says

