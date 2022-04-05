Putin warns Western countries that their sanctions will lead to food shortages in the 'poorest regions of the world' and spike migration, report says

Russian President Vladimir Putin summons meeting of Russia's Security Council at Kremlin in Moscow, Russia on February 21, 2022. Kremlin Press Office/Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Putin warned that sanctions will to a global food crisis.

He also warned that the Kremlin may export to only countries that are "friendly" with Russia.

A Russian official called food a "quiet weapon" in the fight against Western sanctions, last week.

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that sanctions imposed by Western nations will lead to a global food crisis, Reuters reported.

Putin said higher energy prices and fertilizer shortages will mean Western nations would have to print more money to buy supplies, which would cause food shortages in poorer countries.

"They will inevitably exacerbate food shortages in the poorest regions of the world, spur new waves of migration, and in general drive food prices even higher," Putin said in a meeting on developing food production, Reuters reported.

Putin also suggested that Russia won't export food to countries that are "hostile" to it.

"We will have to be more careful about food supplies abroad, especially carefully monitor the exports to countries which are hostile to us," Putin said, according to Reuters.

Last week, former Russian president and senior security official Dmitry Medvedev also threatened that Russia "will not supply our products and agricultural products to our enemies."

That measure would be in retaliation for sanctions, Medvedev said in a message on his Telegram channel, adding that food a "quiet weapon"

"We will supply food and crops only to our friends," he said.

Both Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of wheat and corn. Russia accounts for almost 17% of global supply of wheat, making it the largest exporter of the crop, according to an ING report. Ukraine accounts for 12% of wheat supplies and 17% of corn supply.

A World Bank spokesperson previously told Insider's Urooba Jamal that "the war in Ukraine comes at a bad time for the world."

"Poor and vulnerable everywhere were already suffering from high inflation and rising food prices, exacerbated by higher energy costs and trade restrictions," the spokesperson said. "Shortages of these commodities and broad-based increases in prices could add to inflation pressures and food insecurity."

Read the original article on Business Insider