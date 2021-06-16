Putin: Washington and Moscow 'working on' possible prisoner exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he discussed an exchange of prisoners with President Joe Biden, as the families of two Americans jailed in Russia push for their release.

"We did discuss that we might be able to find some kind of compromise there. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the secretary and the Department of State will be working on it," Putin told reporters in a press conference following his Geneva summit with Biden. The Russian leader told NBC last week that he was open to a swap.

“We talked about it, Biden talked about U.S. citizens in Russian jails,” Putin said, adding that there could be a “certain compromise.”

WHITE HOUSE: BIDEN HEAD NOD WHEN ASKED IF HE TRUSTS PUTIN NOT MEANT AS AGREEMENT

Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, both former U.S. Marines, were arrested in Russia in separate cases. Whelan was jailed after visiting Russia for a wedding and accused of being an American spy, which he denies. He was sentenced last year to 16 years in prison.

Reed, an American student, was accused of risking the "life and health" of Russian officers following an altercation. He was sentenced to nine years in Russian prison. He denies the charge, labeled “preposterous” by U.S. officials.

PUTIN POINTS TO JAN. 6 CAPITOL RIOT WHEN PRESSED ON HIS WIDELY PANNED HUMAN RIGHTS RECORD

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last month told reporters that the jailings had been raised "at the highest level, and ... through many diplomatic channels." Secretary of State Antony Blinken pressed his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on the issue during a recent meeting in Iceland.

Speaking to reporters, Putin characterized his roughly three-hour summit with Biden as "very efficient, substantive."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"It was specific, and it was aimed at achieving results," he said. "It was a frank and candid conversation."

Washington Examiner Videos

Story continues

Tags: News, White House, Biden Administration, Joe Biden, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Original Author: Katherine Doyle

Original Location: Putin: Washington and Moscow 'working on' possible prisoner exchange