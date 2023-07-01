Putin was watching a festival from aboard a yacht during Prigozhin's mutiny

According to Russian journalists, on the day of the mutiny of the Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), Russian President Vladimir Putin was watching the Alye Parusa festival in St Petersburg from aboard a yacht of businessman Yuriy Kovalchuk.

Details: Mikhail Zygar, a political journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Dozhd TV channel, wrote in a column for The New York Times that Putin never misses a graduation party in his hometown, and this year was no exception, despite the situation with Yevgeny Prigozhin.

According to Zygar, on 24 June, Putin watched the Alye Parusa festival from aboard a yacht of his friend, businessman Yuriy Kovalchuk.

The journalist's sources call this the clearest evidence that the president of the Russian Federation is detached from reality.

"He still believes that he has everything under control and that Prigozhin's rebellion had no effect on the political situation. But he is wrong. [...] Many people I spoke to believe that Putin's system of government simply cannot last long", Zygar shared.

In a column for Dozhd, Taratuta reported, citing sources familiar with the situation, that a new yacht was presented to Putin on the holiday – instead of the Shaherezada, confiscated in Italy due to sanctions. According to sources, Kovalchuk personally prepared the gift.

"The yacht took three years to build, or even five – here, the versions differ. Only one thing is known for sure: it was gifted. Neither the war with Ukraine, nor Prigozhin's mutiny, nor the bombing of Rostov and Voronezh got in the way," says Taratuta.

Background: On 24 June, the day of the mutiny of Wagner Group fighters, Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii (Important Stories) citing FlightRadar data reported that Putin's special Il96-300PU (Control Point) aircraft departed Moscow for St Petersburg at 14:16 (Moscow time), but it disappeared from the tracking system over the Tver area.

At the same time, Ukrainian intelligence stated that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin left Moscow for his residence in Valdai. Meanwhile, Putin’s press secretary denied this and claimed that Russia’s president is "working in the Kremlin".

