Putin welcomes Xi Kremlin with pomp

Russian President Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Kremlin sending powerful message to Western leaders that their efforts to isolate Moscow over the fighting in Ukraine have fallen short. (Tue. 21)

    (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told President Vladimir Putin on Monday that he was convinced Russians would support him in a presidential election due in 2024, even though the Kremlin chief has not yet said if he will seek another term. Putin, who came to power on the last day of 1999 when Boris Yeltsin resigned, is the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Josef Stalin. "I know Russia will hold a presidential election," Xi told Putin in Mandarin.

    Zongyuan Zoe Liu, Council on Foreign Relations Fellow for International Political Economy, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the trade implications surrounding Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting with Vladimir Putin in Russia, while also talking about how China can capitalize on the United States' financial uncertainty and potential TikTok ban.

    Nashville Predators allow goals on six consecutive shots against New York Rangers in first period

    STORY: Xi will be the first world leader to shake Putin's hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since the start of the war.Russia will present Xi's trip - his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month - as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it says is trying in vain to isolate and defeat it.Neither Moscow nor Beijing are members of the ICC, whose action the Kremlin said was outrageous but legally void. But by making Putin a wanted man in 123 countries virtually on the eve of Xi's trip, the court has shone an awkward spotlight on a meeting that was already delicate for the Chinese leader.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday released proposed rules to prevent $52 billion in semiconductor manufacturing and research funding from being used by China and other countries deemed of concern. This measure covers chips "including current-generation and mature-node chips used for quantum computing, in radiation-intensive environments, and for other specialized military capabilities." Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said "these guardrails will help ensure we stay ahead of adversaries for decades to come."

    Scientists say the Earth's axis tilt has changed due to melting ice caps over the last few decades.

    North Korea's presumed use of a silo in its latest missile test was aimed at boosting the speed and reliability of launches, and could be used in future flights of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), analysts said on Monday. State media called Sunday's launch of the solid-fuelled KN-23, a short-range ballistic missile (SRBM), the latest in the isolated country's recent series of missile tests, an element of drills simulating a nuclear counterattack against the U.S. and South Korea. "With a silo, you can quickly fire a missile, almost immediately," said Yang Uk, a fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.

    Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss a possible peace deal in Ukraine shortly after Putin visited newly Russian territory.

    The destruction of Russian missiles on the territory of temporarily occupied Crimea may be another signal for the occupiers that the time has come to withdraw their troops. Source: Natalia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Operational Command Pivden (South), on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast Quote: "Dzhankoi is a hub station.

    President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that Russia was open to discussing China's proposals to end the fighting in Ukraine at the start of high-stakes talks in the Kremlin."We are always open to negotiations," Putin told Xi, who was on his first visit to Moscow since the start of Russia's military intervention in Ukraine last year."We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives which we treat with respect, of course," Putin said.The summit between the Russian president and the Chinese leader comes as China seeks to portray itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict.But Washington has accused Beijing of mulling arms exports to Moscow -- claims China has vociferously denied.Xi's three-day trip also serves as a show of support for internationally isolated Putin, just days after a war crimes tribunal issued a warrant for his arrest over accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.Shortly after landing at Moscow's Vnukovo Airport, Xi said his visit would give "new momentum" to Chinese-Russian ties.He was greeted by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko on a red carpet as a military brass band played the countries' anthems, Russian state media showed.During his initial meeting with Putin, Xi hailed "close ties" with Russia and the Russian leader said the two countries had "plenty of common objectives and tasks".The two will continue talks on Tuesday.- 'Constructive role' -The two leaders are due to discuss China's 12-point position paper on the Ukraine conflict, which includes a call for dialogue and respect for all countries' territorial sovereignty.Putin has welcomed Beijing's statements on Ukraine as being indicative of a willingness to play a "constructive role" in ending the conflict.But Kyiv on Monday reiterated calls for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine."We expect Beijing to use its influence on Moscow to make it put an end to the aggressive war against Ukraine," Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said in comments sent to AFP.A day before Xi's arrival, a defiant Putin went to the Russian-held Ukrainian city of Mariupol -- his first visit to territory captured from Kyiv since Moscow's forces pushed across the border in February 2022.Xi's visit also comes just days after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Putin on the accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children.- 'Objective and impartial' -Beijing said on Monday the ICC should avoid what it called "politicisation and double standards" and respect the principle of immunity for heads of state.The court should "uphold an objective and impartial stance" and "respect the immunity of heads of state from jurisdiction under international law", foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told a regular briefing.Russia said it opened a criminal probe into ICC prosecutor Karim Khan, saying he had accused "a person known to be innocent" and was planning "an attack on a representative of a foreign state enjoying international protection".Beijing and Moscow have drawn closer in recent years under a partnership that has served as a diplomatic bulwark against the West.China has lambasted what it sees as a US-led pressure campaign against Russia as Moscow's military effort in Ukraine drags on, instead calling for what it calls "impartial" mediation of the conflict."No single country should dictate the international order," Xi wrote in a Russian newspaper article published on Monday."China has all along upheld an objective and impartial position based on the merits of the issue, and actively promoted peace talks," he added.- Closely watched -Beijing's stance has drawn criticism from Western nations, which say China is providing diplomatic cover for Moscow's armed intervention.They argue that China's proposals are heavy on grand principles but light on practical solutions.The United States last week said China's proposals would simply consolidate "Russian conquest" and allow the Kremlin to prepare a fresh offensive."We don't support calls for a ceasefire right now," White House national security spokesman John Kirby said Friday."We certainly don't support calls for a ceasefire that would be called for by the PRC in a meeting in Moscow that would simply benefit Russia," he said, referring to the People's Republic of China, the country's official name.Analysts say Xi's moves are unlikely to yield a cessation of hostilities, but his trip will be closely watched in Western capitals.&nbsp;The Wall Street Journal has reported that Xi could also be planning his first call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky since the conflict began.Zelensky has said he would welcome talks with his Chinese counterpart.burs/jmm

    BEIJING/BANGUI (Reuters) -China's embassy in the Central African Republic has urged its citizens to avoid travelling outside the capital Bangui after nine Chinese nationals were killed in an attack by militants at a gold mine outside the city. The embassy said in a statement on Sunday there had been many "vicious" security incidents against workers of foreign mining enterprises in the area, and Chinese citizens still outside Bangui were requested to evacuate immediately. Armed men killed nine Chinese nationals and wounded two more in an attack on a mine run by the Gold Coast Group, 25 km (15 miles) from the town of Bambari, its mayor told Reuters.

    Now the Ford Explorer is going electric. Ford Motor (ticker: F) on Tuesday unveiled its all-new, all-electric 2023 Ford Explorer for the European market. Ford sold 207,673 Explorers in the U.S. in 2022, down from 219,871 sold in 2021.

    A man who admitted to purchasing firearms that he knew would be going from the U.S. to a Mexican drug cartel has been arrested in Texas after the discovery that one of the weapons was linked to the deadly kidnapping of four Americans, according federal court records. Roberto Lugardo Moreno made an initial appearance Monday at a federal court in Brownsville and was appointed a public defender, who did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment. The kidnapping occurred in Matamoros, Mexico, which is located just across the border from Brownsville.

    Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew beginning Sunday night during spring break after two fatal shootings and rowdy, chaotic crowds that police have had difficulty controlling. (19 March 2023)

    The Tennessee Voices podcast brings readers conversations with authors of insightful and compelling guest columns.

    Continuing to invest in preparedness through resources and technology will save lives and protect the investments we are making in our infrastructure.

    STORY: Scratched the battery on your new electric vehicle, even slightly? Then your car may be a write-off. That's because in many EVs there is no way to fix or assess even lightly damaged battery packs.The problem has forced insurance companies to write off cars with few miles on the clock, leading to higher premiums. It also undercuts the green case for EVs, if they have to be junked after any incident. Battery packs can cost tens of thousands of dollars, and make up half of an EV's price tag.Both Ford and General Motors say they have made battery packs easier to repair.But market leader Tesla has taken the opposite approach with its Model Y.Experts warned its new structural battery pack has - quote - 'zero repairability'.Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.A Reuters search of EV salvage sales in the U.S. and Europe showed a large portion of low-mileage Teslas.Major brands like Nissan and Hyundai were also present.EVs make up small fraction of vehicles on the road and that makes industry-wide data hard to come by.But the trend of low-mileage zero-emission cars being written off with minor damage is growing.Insurers and experts say that Tesla and other carmakers need to make changes.They want to see more repairable battery packs and third-party access to battery cell data.Otherwise, they warn, insurance premiums will just keep on going up as EV sales continue to grow.

    A bill working its way through the Georgia Legislature would prevent some gender-affirming care for those under 18 if passed by both chambers and signed by the governor. Monday, protesters showed their opposition to the measure.

    Police say he will be charged Monday with aggravated assault and other charges.

    Crews battle huge fire at the Fountain of Life Center in Florence, Burlington County. Here is what we know so far.