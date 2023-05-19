Putin: West trying to break Russia up

Storyful
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Arab leaders, including from the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Kuwait, at the Arab League summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, May 19.The Black Sea Grain Initiative and the Ukrainian Peace Formula were among the items discussed, Zelensky said. He also thanked the Crown Prince of Kuwait for “consistent support of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.Earlier, the Ukrainian president addressed the summit and accused some attendees of “turning a blind eye” to Russia’s invasion of his country.“Unfortunately, there are some in the world and here among you who turn a blind eye to those [prisoner of war] cages and illegal annexations,” Zelensky said. “I’m here so that everyone can take an honest look, no matter how hard the Russians try to influence, there must still be independence.” Credit: Volodymyr Zelensky via Storyful