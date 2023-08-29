Putin won’t attend Prigozhin’s funeral, says Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is not to appear at the funeral of Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the private military company Wagner, Kremlin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said, quoted by the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti.

Peskov also mentioned that the Kremlin does not possess specific details about the funeral arrangements. Previously, Peskov had stated that there was currently “no definitive answer” to whether President Putin would attend the funeral. The decision regarding the format of Prigozhin’s funeral, he added, is always reached in consultation with family members, and is based on their preferences.

Plane Crash involving Prigozhin: What We Know

A crash involving an Embraer Legacy 600 aircraft took place in Russia’s Tver Oblast on Aug. 23. The Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) confirmed that among the passengers on board were Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary company, and his right-hand man Dmitry Utkin.

According to Rosaviatsia, there were a total of ten individuals on board — seven passengers (Wagner PMC fighters) and three crew members.

The aviation incident occurred exactly two months after a mutiny by the Wagner mercenaries.

Among the leading theories surrounding the crash of the Embraer Legacy 600 with Prigozhin on board are suggestions of an in-flight explosion and a strike by a missile launched from the ground.

Putin, when commenting on the potential assassination of Prigozhin on Aug. 24, referred to Prigozhin in past tense and remarked that he had led a “complicated life.”

On Aug. 27, the Investigative Committee of Russia formally officially confirmed that Prigozhin and his close associate Utkin had lost their lives as a consequence of the plane crash in Tver Oblast.

