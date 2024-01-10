Putin won't halt the war unless totally defeated – Zelenskyy

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin still intends to completely subjugate Ukraine, and Kyiv allies' uncertainty about providing Ukraine with financial and military aid only emboldens him, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said at a press conference on Jan. 10.

Following a meeting with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, Zelenskyy said he believes that Putin will not stop until he has crushed Ukraine.

"He will not end this until we all end him together," the Ukrainian president said.

He added that if Ukraine loses, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Moldova could become the next victims of Russian aggression. Moscow has also started questioning Finland and Uzbekistan's independence in recent months, the president added.

Zelenskyy also denied reports that Western partners were allegedly pushing Kyiv to freeze the war, stressing that there is no pressure from them of this kind.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron recently warned that failing to stop Putin in Ukraine could embolden the dictator to seek further territorial expansion.

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Siewiera, believes that the countries on NATO's eastern flank should prepare for Russian aggression in three years.

