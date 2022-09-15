Putin worried about alcohol addiction of Russia's top leadership

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — THURSDAY, 15 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:40

Russian President Vladimir Putin is worried about the problem of alcohol abuse among his "close circle" and the top leadership of the Russian Federation, which he claims has become particularly acute since February this year.

Source: [Latvia-based Russian media outlet] Meduza, referring to several sources close to the administration of the President of Russia

Details: According to two sources, Putin began to pay special attention to the problem of alcohol abuse, because in the background of the war against Ukraine, Russian officials started drinking much more often. In particular, the President of the Russian Federation is particularly concerned about the condition of some people from his "close environment".

Quote: "Since February, people have been relieving stress like this. Ministers, their deputies, even some vice prime ministers, employees of the presidential administration and the Security Council, some heads of state corporations, and governors."

More details: According to one of the sources of the publication, the main cause of the "stress" is the damage caused to Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine, including sanctions: "They sat down (in February - ed.) on a glass. Someone got involved."

However, two sources claim that the problems of the Russian Federation on the front do not affect the attitude of officials to alcohol, because they have "their own problems and their own war" there.

According to Meduza, the President of the Russian Federation began to worry about alcohol abuse, as discipline among senior Russian leaders and officials began to suffer: "Someone disappears before an important event; someone reports in a vague and confusing manner. The general public can see this."

According to the publication's sources, Putin is not yet going to fire those who are guilty.

