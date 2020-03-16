Putin Worries Coronavirus Could Screw Up His Constitutional ‘Coronation’

MOSCOW—Around the world, more than 5,000 people have died from COVID-19 and European countries are closing their borders one after another, but authorities in Russia—adjacent to both Europe and China—continue acting as if people here in the motherland have some kind of magical immunity.

State officials shake hands at public meetings, go around without masks, and organize big public events, while the number of diagnosed COVID-19 cases in Russia has jumped from 63 to 93 overnight. The plague’s trolls, styling themselves coronavirus dissidents, spread fake news claiming the epidemic is “a project of the pharmaceutical companies.”

For three decades, even before the advent of social media, this same kind of conspiratorial misinformation helped HIV/AIDS spread across the country virtually unchecked, at a cost of more than 200,000 lives.

But in this case there’s a particular edge to it—an unmistakable political context. Russia’s parliament has just paved the way for Vladimir Putin to run in rubber-stamp elections and serve in office until he’s in his 80s. And then? Maybe longer. In effect, he’ll be president for life. In Russian terms, he’ll be the 21st century version of a czar. But there’s a hitch.

Although the Russian parliament passed the necessary amendments to the constitution on March 11 with a vote of 383 to 0, they are supposed to receive popular approval in a plebiscite scheduled for April 22. And if the coronavirus pandemic takes off in Russia before then—or, rather, can be seen to have taken off—the new czar might have to wait for his quasi-constitutional quasi-coronation. The Kremlin insists that in spite of the growing fear of an outbreak, the plebiscite will take place as scheduled.

So what we’re hearing from Putin is that there is “nothing critical” happening on the coronavirus front, the main sources of news about sick people in Russia are both fake and foreign: “Their goal is clear, to spread panic among our population,” Putin told a governmental conference on March 4.

This does not inspire confidence, especially among those who lived through Soviet times and remember such explanations about the nuclear catastrophe at Chernobyl in 1986, when Soviet leaders delayed telling citizens the truth at the cost of thousands of lives.

On Monday Moscow’s city hall confirmed 53 diagnoses of coronavirus. The first one was registered on March 3. With the growing number of cases there is increasing public suspicion that there are many more carriers than state the television will acknowledge, either because they are asymptomatic, or misdiagnosed. There is also a rapidly growing public sentiment that officials will hide the facts deliberately, at least through April 22.

Meanwhile, after China carried out the biggest quarantine in recorded history, and as European countries are shutting down cinemas, bars, restaurants, factories and eventually, as in Italy, emptying the streets, with the United States belatedly preparing to follow suit, Moscow opened a St. Patrick’s Day Irish Film Festival at one of its major movie theaters—one of more than 600 here in the capital. More than 160 drama and musical theaters also continue to work. Though the situation is rapidly changing: n Sunday, the Bolshoi Theatre, with 1600 seats, presented “Swan Lake” but on Monday the major Russia’s theatre made a decision to cancel all its shows.

The Vatican may have canceled public services at Easter, in Saint Petersburg crowds have been lining up all week to kiss the holy relics of Saint John the Baptist at Kazan Cathedral. “The infection cannot be spread in church,” priest Aleksander Pashkov told journalists. The coronavirus pandemic is “an anti-church campaign.”

In most recent developments Russian authorities closed the border with Belarus recommended all universities to switch to distance education online.

All sorts of pseudo experts speak their mind on YouTube. Igor Gundarov, presenting himself as a doctor and a medical authority, says he doubts that the pandemic outbreak is taking place at all. “Evil people with capital, they go crazy,” he proclaims. “As Karl Marx said, they can kill even their own mother—to sell an idea, they manipulate people’s minds.” Gundarov racked up more than 800,000 Russian YouTube viewers in January and his words inspired dozens of conspiracy theorists to push out their dissident messages about an ostensible COVID-19 hoax even as 100,000 people got infected around the globe.