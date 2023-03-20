Putin and Xi Jinping start negotiations in Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have started negotiations in the Kremlin.

Source: Russian propaganda news agencies

Details: The meeting is taking place in the representative office of the main building of the Kremlin.

First of all, Putin said that he was happy to personally congratulate Xi Jinping on his re-election to the post of President of the People's Republic of China.

The president of the aggressor country also said that he had carefully studied China's plan for the Ukrainian settlement.

According to him, Beijing's plan can be discussed, and "Russia is always open to the negotiation process."

Background:

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that they are following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia and expect that Beijing will use its influence on Moscow to force it to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine.

