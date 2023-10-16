Putin and Xi to meet on Wednesday

Vladimir Putin will hold talks in two formats with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on 18 October, during his visit to China.

Source: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet, with reference to Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov

Details: Ushakov said that first, Putin and Xi Jinping will communicate in an expanded group, and then in the format of a business breakfast.

"It is possible that the leaders will also talk one-on-one even outside this narrow group," Ushakov said.

He added that a representative delegation of senior civil servants and businessmen will travel from Russia to China.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

During his visit to China, Putin will speak at the One Belt, One Road forum, where he will promote the idea of the so-called Greater Eurasia.

Background:

Chinese leader Xi Jinping flew to Moscow and met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on 20 March 2023.

On 17 March 2023, the Pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin in connection with the deportation of children from the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine.

Putin hardly ever travels anywhere in order not to be arrested abroad, as the member states of the International Criminal Court are obliged to detain and bring him to trial.

China is not a signatory to the Rome Statute governing the International Criminal Court. This means that the Court's jurisdiction does not apply to its territory.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!