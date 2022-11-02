Putin yet to decide whether he will run for presidency for fifth time

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether he will stand in the next presidential elections.

Source: Kremlin-aligned news outlet RIA Novosti, quoting Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s press secretary

Details: According to RIA Novosti, when asked whether Putin had made a decision about whether to stand in Russia’s next presidential election, Peskov answered "no".

For reference: Under Russian electoral law, presidential elections are due to be held in the Russian Federation on 17 March 2024. The president of Russia is elected for a term of six years. For Putin, the next presidential election would be his fifth. Putin first became president on 7 May 2000.

Background:

In October, the Russian media, citing two sources close to the Russian president’s administration, reported that the administration has begun preparations for the 2024 presidential campaign, the winner of which should once again be the current president, Vladimir Putin.

