'Putinistas' Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar vote against bill to document Russian war crimes

On Wednesday, the House passed a bill directing the White House to prepare a report in which it collects and examines evidence concerning war crimes committed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Six Republican members of Congress voted no.

Two of them from Arizona.

They are, of course, “Putinista” Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar.

Biggs later issued a statement saying he voted against the bill because he didn’t want the information turned over to the International Criminal Court.

More from the vassals of Vladimir

Reps. Andy Biggs (left) and Paul Gosar have a pattern of being the odd votes against measures to punish Russia and its leader, Vladimir Putin.

As if that’s a bad thing.

These same two vassals of Vladimir Putin were among 63 members of Congress – again, all Republicans – to vote no on a non-binding resolution reaffirming our country’s “unequivocal support for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as an alliance founded on democratic principles.”

Weakening or destroying the NATO alliance is thought to be at the top of the list for the Russian president.

So, again, what Republican Rep. Liz Cheney calls the Putin-wing of the Republican party came through. (Note: Arizona Republican Rep. Debbie Lesko also voted not to support NATO.)

A couple of gremlins for the Kremlin

Last month, Biggs and Gosar were among 17 House members – yep, all Republican – to vote against a bill permitting a Russian oil ban and approving additional sanctions against the Kremlin.

Biggs was also among only eight House members, all Republicans, to vote against a bill to revoke Russia’s “most favored nation” status in the World Trade Organization.

Are you sensing a trend?

Biggs and Gosar also are among 10 Republicans to have signed onto a bill meant to prohibit any expenditure of military or security assistance to Ukraine until operational control of the United States-Mexico border is achieved. Its official title is Secure America’s Borders First Act (H.R. 6648).

It hasn’t gone anywhere.

Except perhaps into the joyful hands of Russian propaganda specialists.

