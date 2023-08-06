Putin's administration claims he would get more than 90% of vote in elections

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Russian dictator, claimed that Vladimir Putin will be re-elected in the presidential election next year with a result of more than 90% of the vote.

Source: Peskov in a comment to The New York Times

Quote: "Our presidential election is not really democracy, it is costly bureaucracy. Mr. Putin will be re-elected next year with more than 90 percent of the vote."

Details: The New York Times, referring to the results of the Levada Center pollster, notes that Putin's popularity fell only once in September last year, when a partial mobilisation was announced in the Russian Federation.

Denis Volkov, director of the Levada Center, says that the drop in support for Putin was the largest in 30 years of polls – from about 80% to 50%.

Since then, the level of support for Putin has returned to about 80%, as far as polls can be trusted in the current conditions, the newspaper writes.

Background: As Meduza wrote in July, the Kremlin decided that in the 2024 elections, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin should receive support of more than 80% of voters.

