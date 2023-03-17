After Putin's arrest warrant, Xi's visit to Moscow is not an easy task – Ukrainian Security Council Secretary

After the decision of the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Moscow will not be an easy task for Chinese diplomats, Oleksii Danilov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary, believes.

Source: Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, on the 24/7 national joint newscast on 17 March, Interfax-Ukraine

Quote from Danilov: "Regarding the announced visit of the leader of the People's Republic of China to Moscow: I think that the situation will be quite difficult for China now. It is a difficult situation, [to meet – ed.] with a person who is suspected by the International Criminal Court of a criminal offence against Ukrainian children.

Although China is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, it will nevertheless be a difficult task for China and its diplomats."

Details: The NSDC secretary also called Putin a maniac in connection with the systematic murders of Ukrainian citizens, including minors.

"On Putin's orders, 500 children were physically killed on the territory of Ukraine, who did not take part in any military operations that have nothing to do with the absurdity that the Russian Federation came up with. Putin is a serial killer, a maniac. Why a maniac? A maniac is a killer who kills again and enjoys it," Danilov said.

Background:

Chinese leader Xi Jinping is scheduled to visit Russia to meet with Putin on 20-22 March. After that, it is possible that the Chinese leader would try to talk to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

On 17 March 2023, pre-Trial Chamber II of the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian Presidential Commissioner for Children's Affairs, in view of the situation in Ukraine.

