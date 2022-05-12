Putins associate warns that arms supplies to Ukraine could escalate into a nuclear war
ROMAN PETRENKO — THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, 12:04
Photo: PUTIN AND MEDVEDEV, RIA NOVOSTI
NATO countries’ pumping weapons into Ukraine increases the possibility of transition to a full-fledged nuclear war, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.
Source: Medvedev on Telegram
Medvedev's quote: "They are trying their best to put on the agenda the thesis that Russia is scaring the world with a nuclear conflict.
In the context of the proxy war with Russia unleashed by Western countries I want to articulate very clearly once again the things that are already obvious to all reasonable people:
NATO countries’ pumping of weapons into Ukraine, the fact that it is training its troops to use Western equipment, sending mercenaries, and conducting exercises by Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia.
Such a conflict always carries the risk of turning into a fully-fledged nuclear war."
Details: He added that this would be a "disastrous scenario for everyone."
He also advises world leaders to "think about the consequences and not choke on Russophobia."
Background:
According to the head of US National Intelligence, Evril Gaines, Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to use tactical nuclear weapons on Ukraine, if the defeat of his troops in Ukraine becomes impossible to hide.
According to the publication Financial Times Western governments already doubt Russia's readiness for nuclear escalation, and therefore have accelerated the supply of heavy weapons to Ukraine.
The leadership of the North Atlantic alliance has no evidence that Russia is preparing a nuclear strike on Ukraine. CIA director William Burns also stated that there is no clear evidence of any preparations for a nuclear strike on Ukraine.