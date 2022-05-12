Putins associate warns that arms supplies to Ukraine could escalate into a nuclear war

ROMAN PETRENKO — THURSDAY, MAY 12, 2022, 12:04

Photo: PUTIN AND MEDVEDEV, RIA NOVOSTI

NATO countries’ pumping weapons into Ukraine increases the possibility of transition to a full-fledged nuclear war, said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Medvedev's quote: "They are trying their best to put on the agenda the thesis that Russia is scaring the world with a nuclear conflict.

In the context of the proxy war with Russia unleashed by Western countries I want to articulate very clearly once again the things that are already obvious to all reasonable people:

NATO countries’ pumping of weapons into Ukraine, the fact that it is training its troops to use Western equipment, sending mercenaries, and conducting exercises by Alliance countries near our borders increase the likelihood of a direct and open conflict between NATO and Russia. Such a conflict always carries the risk of turning into a fully-fledged nuclear war."

Details: He added that this would be a "disastrous scenario for everyone."

He also advises world leaders to "think about the consequences and not choke on Russophobia."

