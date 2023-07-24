Putin's attempts to "drive a wedge" between Kyiv and Warsaw are futile – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba has called Russian President Vladimir Putin's attempts to "drive a wedge" between Ukraine and Poland futile.

Source: Kuleba on Twitter

Quote: "Unlike Russia, Poland and Ukraine have learned from history and will always stand united against Russian imperialism and disrespect for international law."

Details: This is how the Ukrainian Foreign Minister reacted to the Kremlin head’s statements about Poland's alleged plans to occupy the west of Ukraine.

Kuleba emphasised that Putin's intentions to "drive a wedge" between Kyiv and Warsaw are "as futile as his failing invasion of Ukraine".

He also added a statement from the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which noted that "historical insinuations by Russian authorities" testify to "Russia’s deeply rooted revisionism and imperialism".

Reminder:

Putin claimed on Friday that the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian brigade is preparing to occupy western Ukraine.

The Russian president also claimed that the western territories of Poland were a "gift from Stalin" and that Poland should be grateful to the USSR for "restoring its independence".

In response, Stanisław Żaryn, the Government Plenipotentiary for the Security of Information Space of the Republic of Poland, called the Russian president "a pitiful Kremlin bore" who spreads lies about the war in Ukraine.

