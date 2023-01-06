Putin's ‘ceasefire’ is a ploy to buy time, EU’s top diplomat says

·1 min read

Read also: EU should increase aid to Ukraine, says Borrell

Borrell stressed that Putin's statements weren’t credible, noting that Moscow was solely responsible for starting the war in the first place and keeping it going for nearly a year.

"When the aggressor talks of a ceasefire, I think the response that comes to us all is skepticism in the face of such hypocrisy," said Borrell.

He called on Russia to make "concrete actions," including a "complete halt of military attacks" and the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukrainian territory.

Read also: Russia recruiting mercenaries in Balkans

“In the absence of such concrete actions, a unilateral ceasefire seems to be an attempt by Russia to buy time to regroup its troops and try to repair its damaged international reputation,” Borrell concluded.

Read also: Erdoğan calls on Putin to announce unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu to “introduce a ceasefire” along the front lines in Ukraine from 12:00 on Jan. 6 until 24:00 on Jan. 7. Putin explained the decision with appeals from his henchman, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, as well as his alleged concern for the religious community. The dictator then called on Kyiv to join the ‘Christmas truce’ and institute a similar ceasefire.

Ukrainian officials and foreign leaders pointed out that Putin had no qualms about launching deadly air strikes against civilian targets in Ukraine on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve in December 2022.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Lukashenko visits Russian troops stationed in Belarus

    During the meeting, Lukashenko and an unnamed representative from the Russian army discussed the two countries' joint military drills, it said. "At this stage, units of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are ready to carry out tasks as intended," the representative said. Belarus, which is closely allied with Moscow, said on Thursday that it will receive more weapons and equipment from Russia as the two boost their military co-operation, fuelling fears it could be used as a staging post to attack Ukraine from the north.

  • Congo M23 rebels hand back army base amid suspected ceasefire breaches elsewhere

    Congo's M23 rebel group on Friday began a phased withdrawal from an occupied army and U.N. base in eastern North Kivu province, part of a ceasefire brokered by regional leaders that analysts suspect is being breached in other parts of the country. A ceremonial handover to East African Community (EAC) forces marked the start of the M23's departure from the strategic military town of Rumangabo, 40 km north of the regional capital Goma, which the rebels seized at the end of October. "The takeover of Rumangabo signifies yet another critical milestone on the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability in the east," EAC General Emmanuel Kapita said.

  • Camouflage combat utility uniforms OK’d for Pentagon Marines

    Marines already have been milling around the food court and strolling the hallways of the Pentagon in their cammies.

  • One Little Secret For Big Results In 2023

    Small changes in your portfolio can mean BIG improvements in your returns... and a New Year is the perfect time to make such adjustments. Kevin Matras will show you how to be successful in 2023 one tiny step at a time.

  • More Cameroon U-17 players fail age testing enforced by Eto'o

    More than 30 Cameroon players have now failed tests enforced by governing body president Samuel Eto'o ahead of U-17 Afcon qualifiers.

  • Russia transfers another 50 military vehicles to Belarus

    The Ministry of Defence of Belarus has reported that another convoy of Russian servicemen and military equipment arrived in the country. Source: Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Belarus; Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] on Telegram Quote from Belarusian Ministry of Defence: "Another convoy with servicemen and military equipment, which are part of the RGT [regional grouping of troops, the joint force deployed by Russia and Belarus - ed.

  • Macy’s Cautious and Conservative for 2023

    The operator of Macy's, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury issued preliminary results for the fourth quarter that are seen falling in line within guidance issued last November.

  • Fertilizer Prices Fall to Lowest in 19 Months as Gas Drops

    (Bloomberg) -- Fertilizer prices are falling after hitting records in 2022 as gas costs and farmer demand both decline.Most Read from BloombergMcCarthy’s Speaker Deal Could Stymie Defense Spending Next YearSalesforce Guts Tableau After Spending $15.7 Billion in 2019 DealTrump’s Troubles Mount as Special Counsel Gets New 2020 EvidenceIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernThe Green Markets North

  • Russian-appointed puppet leader of Donetsk Pushilin denies Putins "truce"

    Denis Pushilin, the Kremlin-appointed leader of the separatist militants in the temporarily occupied region of Donetsk, the so-called "DPR" [Donetsk People's Republic - ed.], has claimed that Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, implemented the "Christmas truce" for Orthodox Christians (Orthodox Christmas is celebrated on 6-7 January - ed.

  • EXPLAINER: How armored vehicles aid Ukraine at critical time

    Looking ahead to a likely spring offensive, the U.S. and Germany are sending Ukraine an array of armored vehicles, including 50 tank-killing Bradleys, to expand its ability to move troops to the front lines and beef up its forces against Russia as the war nears its first anniversary. The vehicles don't fulfill Ukraine's request for combat tanks. The Bradleys and the 40 German Marders are among a wide variety of armored personnel carriers used by Western nations.

  • Zelenskyy on new US aid: Timely and strong

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden and all Americans for the new powerful package of military aid to Ukraine. Source: Zelenskyy in a video address on 6 January Quote: "A new package of US defence assistance for our country was announced, and a very powerful one! For the first time, we will get Bradley fighting vehicles; this is exactly what is needed.

  • Iranian drone maker sanctioned for supplying Moscow

    The U.S. on Friday hit six executives and board members of an Iranian drone manufacturer with sanctions after the firm allegedly supplied Moscow with drones that Russian forces have been using to attack Ukraine. Qods Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, is alleged to be responsible for the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles used to conduct strikes on civilians during Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Treasury Department says the firm changed its name to Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries in mid-2020 to evade sanctions.

  • Putin sends Gorshkov frigate with Tsirkon missiles to NATO countries Medvedev

    The Russian Navy's frigate Admiral Gorshkov armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles starts a trip from the Black Sea to the Atlantic Ocean. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, said that the ship is going to the NATO countries' shores.

  • Chargers vs. Denver Broncos: Betting lines, odds and picks against the spread

    The Chargers look to improve their seeding in the AFC playoffs with a win over the Denver Broncos. Here's what you need to make a smart bet on the game.

  • Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the most deadly wars in Europe since World War Two and the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. "The main gift for the New Year with an ammunition package of Zircon missiles left yesterday for the shores of NATO countries," Medvedev said, referring to President Vladimir Putin's deployment of a warship with hypersonic cruise missiles to the Atlantic.

  • It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

    Dorothy returned home from Oz. Alice woke up and left Wonderland. Not Kari Lake, who continues to reside in a fanciful fantasia of her own creation.

  • Intercepted call from occupier to his wife: "Therell be no Ukrainians soon"

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "Babe, these are just Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians - ed.

  • Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

    Fox NewsRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats hav

  • Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else

    Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”